Spain Christmas Lottery: World’s biggest ‘exceptional Christmas lottery’ released in Spain, top prize will be Rs 3.6 crore

Madrid

The biggest exceptional Christmas lottery in the world, “El Gordo” or Fat one, has been launched in Spain. In this lottery, 4 lakh euros or 3.60 crore will be distributed as the first prize. Ticket holders, who have won the lottery, will be awarded the prize of 20 euros. It is called the richest lottery in the world because of the highest total prize. This is being done under strict restrictions due to the corona virus outbreak.

The biggest lottery in the world

In the world famous Spanish Christmas Lottery, 2.4 billion euros are awarded this year, most of which are small prizes. In the second lottery, the first prize is higher but the total amount is the Spanish lottery. Each year, it is checked out on December 22. It is such an important event that it is broadcast on television from the Teatro Real Oprah house. Especially this year, it is organized without any public.

Waiting for luck in the corona era

Organizers and participants wore masks and PPE due to the corona virus. Children would announce the names of the lottery winners and during this time they were allowed to remove the masks. During the winter season in the country, 20 euro tickets are played according to tradition in association with family, friends and colleagues. After that, their spell is expected to be opened.

Winners usually celebrate it on the street, but this year due to the corona virus outbreak warnings have been given and people are taking precautionary measures.