spain-climbs-to-sixth-place-in-equality-between-men-and-women-in-the-eu

Spain is the sixth country with the highest levels of equality between men and women in the European Union, more than 10 points of Sweden and almost six points above the European average, according to the list presented this Thursday by the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE, for its acronym in English). No country still enjoys full equality, for which there are still decades to go, according to this classification.

Sweden, flag country of feminist and conciliation policies, leads with 83, 9 points this index in which 0 is absolute inequity and 100 would be equal to full equality. They are followed by Denmark and the Netherlands. Spain obtains 73, 7 points and rises two places from the previous index. Last on the list is Greece, followed by Hungary and Romania, all below 55 points. Luxembourg, Lithuania and the Netherlands are the countries that have improved the most since the previous edition. Slovenia is the only country backing down. The scores differ greatly between countries. There is a jump of more than 30 points between the 83, 9 points of Sweden and the 52, 6 from Greece.

There are two aspects that help Spain improve year by year in the still photo . The first is the health section, which measures access to health services, with good results thanks to the Spanish public network. The second is the distribution of political power. Thanks to the measures introduced by the Equality Law of 2007, there is a balanced presence of both sexes in parliaments, always above the 40% (the minimum set by the aforementioned law). This is not reflected in private companies, where the law only included parity as a recommendation. In the main companies, women occupy only 31% of positions of power. In the Spanish Olympic Committee, the EIGE collects, they are just a 24%.

The main Achilles heel of Spain in equality, according to the EIGE index, is the one that measures the distribution of time, where it obtains 64 points and is below the European average . The report attributes it to the “persistent gender inequality in the time dedicated to care work and domestic work”, an aspect that the institute ugly year after year and that it places as a way to improve. Spain also registers low levels of participation in the time available for leisure.

The European Equality Institute also alerts Spain to the gender gap. Women earn on average 14% less than men, according to data from 2019 that manages the EIGE. This difference is triggered among the older women, who earn up to 37% less than those of their age, while in the case of the youngest , the difference is just 2%. The full-time employment rate has barely increased two points (from 37% to 39%) for women from 2010 and is 52% in the case of mens. This gap is wider when comparing women and men in couples with children.

The European Union obtains an average score of 68 points out of 100. It has risen 0.6 points from the previous edition, 1%. This is an “insignificant” rise, as described by EIGE. The results of the latest edition that was just made public this Thursday are based on data from 2019, but analysts include some reflections related to the subsequent covid pandemic. This great global health crisis “has caused great setbacks to begin to become apparent” in equality, warns EIGE. “The economic impact is more evident in women, while the life expectancy of men has decreased,” he points out.

Links between health and gender equality

EIGE analyzes the links between health and gender equality, “an area that has gained more visibility than ever as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.” He cites as an example that women “are overrepresented in the health sector and, therefore, are at greater risk of contracting the virus.” And remember that health personnel “have faced serious mental problems during the pandemic, due to work overload and seeing patients suffer and die.”

On sexual and reproductive health, the institute recalls that birth rates have decreased: “Psychological disorders, economic uncertainty and the increase in unpaid care work for women, led couples to have children later or not to have them.” “It is essential that those who make political decisions integrate gender equality in health and adopt other recovery measures so that everyone benefits,” they claim from EIGE.