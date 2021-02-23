Spain descends from extreme risk of incidence for the first time in 2021

Publication: Tuesday February 23, 2021 6:14 PM

The Department of Health has reported 7,461 new infections and 443 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. So far in the pandemic, according to official data, there have been 3,161,432 cases of coronavirus and 68,079 deaths in Spain.

In addition, for the first time in 2021, Spain is below the maximum risk established by recording a cumulative incidence of less than 250 cases. Specifically, the cumulative incidence has fallen to 235 cases.

Thus, the drop in incidence continues and new cases decrease compared to the last day with daily data, last Friday, when Health notified 11,435 cases. However, daily deaths rebound: in the balance sheet of the day before, 397 were counted.

However, the situation remains critical in hospitals. With 11.27% of those hospitalized for COVID, Spain has already managed to come down from an extreme risk (more than 15%), even if it continues to be at “high risk” (more than 10%).

The situation in ICUs is even more serious, where 31.54% of patients suffer from the disease caused by SARS-CoV2. A percentage higher than that set as extreme risk by the Ministry of Health (more than 25%).

Despite improving daily pandemic data, it is still difficult for most to see the light at the end of the tunnel. This is what the latest LaSexta barometer reveals on the epidemiological situation our country is experiencing due to the coronavirus, which indicates that a large majority of Spaniards do not believe in the vaccination targets that the government has set for itself. next summer.

Specifically, 72.7% of those surveyed believe that the executive’s forecast to vaccinate 70% of the population during the summer months of 2021 will not be met, so only 26.6% believe that this goal will be met. .

In fact, 76.3% of the people questioned consider that vaccination is slow or very slow; 18.9% think the rhythm is normal; and only 4.6% of respondents believe that progress is fast or very fast.