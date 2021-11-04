spain-donates-326,400-vaccines-to-ivory-coast-to-fight-covid-19

A nurse prepares a dose of AstraZeneca at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi on March 5. Ben Curtis (AP)

The first batch of covid vaccines – 19 donated by Spain to a sub-Saharan African country landed this Thursday at the airport in Abidjan, the economic capital of the Ivory Coast. Is about 326.400 doses of the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca that traveled by plane with others 98. 400 loaned by Finland and 7. 200 for Iceland. This distribution occurs within the framework of the public-private initiative Covax, which aims to ensure that low-income countries do not lag behind in vaccination against the pandemic.

Spain is the eighth donor of vaccines in the world and the fourth in the European Union, as reported by both in a joint statement. The doses were received at the Abidjan airport by heads of the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs, the Spanish Ambassador to Ivory Coast, Rafael Soriano, and representatives of UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the delegation of the EU.

“It is the first shipment of vaccines, within Covax, that Spain makes to sub-Saharan Africa, specifically to a priority partner country in the region such as the Ivory Coast ”, said Soriano. ”This is proof of Spanish solidarity expressed through a multilateral mechanism that responds to a global challenge. Thus, Spain wants to support the efforts of the Ivorian Government to advance its vaccination plan. Only together and with a broad and global effort will we be able to leave this pandemic behind, “said Soriano.

With this Thursday’s donation , the amount of vaccines provided by the EU to Côte d’Ivoire to combat the coronavirus pandemic rises to 1. 950. 000. This country of about 27 has managed about 3.2 million immunizations, but only a few 900. 000 people are covered with the full guideline, which represents 3.5% of the population. This year the Ivorian authorities had proposed to reach a vaccination rate of %, a figure that seems very ambitious given the rate of punctures motivated both by the shortage of doses and by the refusal to be immunized by a part of the citizens.

Last September, during a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, Spanish President Pedro Sánchez announced that Spain was going to donate 50 millions of vaccines to the most disadvantaged countries, 30 million before the end of 2021 and others 20 million in the first three months of 2022. All these doses are being channeled through the Covax initiative, a mechanism in which the WHO, the Alliance for Vaccines (GAVI) and Unicef ​​participate, among others. The EU has promised 500 million doses for Covax this year.

Few infections reported

Africa has officially registered 8 , 5 million cases of covid – 19 and 220.000 dead, surprisingly low figures for a population of about 1. 300 millions of inhabitants. However, the WHO has already warned that only one in seven infections has been notified in the continent, with a high rate of asymptomatic due to the youth of the population and a limited capacity to do tests, and that the number of deaths it could be up to three times higher. This suggests that some 50 millions of Africans have suffered from the disease, that is that is, 5% of the total population, since about 650. 000 have died of coronavirus.

The problem of underdiagnosis has so far made it impossible to see clearly where and how the virus is circulating, something that the authorities consider essential to be able to redouble efforts where it is most needed. The main concern at this time is the low global vaccination rate on the continent, where only 6% of the population has received the full schedule. The WHO has warned that this delay in immunization in Africa represents a huge challenge for the world, since the virus will continue to spread and new variants may emerge, but also on the continent, weighing down the economic recovery. The covid – 19 has caused a sudden stop in dry to African growth and an increase in inequality and poverty rates that especially affect low-income countries, as the World Bank has warned.