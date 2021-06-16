Spain drops 100 incidence threshold for first time in ten months

Posted: Wednesday June 16 2021 5:52 PM

The Ministry of Health added this Wednesday 3,832 new cases of coronavirus and 36 deaths to the official data which reflects the evolution of the pandemic in Spain; Figures that reflect a number of infections and deaths compared to the day before, when 3,432 new infections and 62 deaths from the disease were counted. Of these new infections, a total of 1,922 were reported in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative incidence (AI) drops to 98.78 cases per 100,000 population over the past 14 days, confirming the continued decline that has been recorded in recent months. This time, it is reduced by 2.61 points compared to the AI ​​of the day before.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain, 80,615 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,749,031 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by a PCR test.

With this continuous improvement in the evolution of the pandemic in our country, a debate has opened for weeks when the mandatory nature of outdoor masks will be withdrawn. Some autonomous communities are asking that this be done as soon as possible, before the end of this month of June, but there are also many voices calling for consensus and unity between the territories to continue this de-escalation.

In this context, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced that “we will soon abandon the masks in the streets”. However, the Executive has not yet put forward a specific date for the relaxation of this measure, demanded by many Autonomous Communities, although deemed “early” by others.

On the other hand, and while other restrictions are relaxed (such as those imposed on the hotel industry or nightlife), vaccination is progressing at a good pace in Spain. The Public Health Commission this week approved the next vaccination groups, ranging from 39-year-olds to 12-year-olds.

The decision to update the vaccination plan, as reported by Health, is based on the greater availability of vaccines in the coming weeks, the current epidemiological situation and the onset of summer, as well as on organizational and feasibility problems.