Spain drops below 1,000 admitted to intensive care with coronavirus for first time since September

Posted: Saturday June 12 2021 12:06 PM

The pressure of care in intensive care units (ICU) by COVID patients in Spanish hospitals continues to drop and there are already less than 1,000 admitted to these units for the first time since September, according to figures provided by the Alert and Health Coordination Center. Emergencies (Ccaes), belonging to the Ministry of Health. Concretely, 966 patients with coronavirus occupy hospital units, which represents 10.14% of intensive care beds and 39 less than the day before.

We must go back to September 4, 2020 to find a figure of less than a thousand, or 976. Madrid (272), Catalonia (179) and Andalusia (154) accounted for 62.6% of people admitted to intensive care and the percentage of Beds occupied by patients with coronavirus are higher in Madrid (22.54%), the Basque Country (17.14%) and Aragon (16.09%).

On the other hand, a total of 3,427 patients were hospitalized for Covid-19 this Friday (871 less than yesterday) and occupied 2.77% of the total beds in hospitals in Spain. Madrid (897), Andalusia (701) and Catalonia (553) represent 62.8% of people admitted to hospitals for coronavirus.

Downward impact

The Covid-19 contagion rate adds up its 46th consecutive day of decline in Spain this Friday, with a cumulative incidence of 108.46 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, which is the lowest figure since August 13 of last year, when it was 104.73 cases per 100,000 population.

Only La Rioja (200.05 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days), Andalusia (188.14) and the Basque Country (165.86) are at high risk of transmission, while the Valencian Community ( 40.08) Balearic Islands (42.08), Galicia (45.52), Ceuta (47.50) and Murcia (48.04). In contrast, Health has reported 4,142 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, with which there are already 3,773,600 infections diagnosed since the start of the pandemic.

In total, the highest figures correspond to Madrid (723,206), Catalonia (629,718) and Andalusia (598,947). The department headed by Carolina Darias has reported 36 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 80,501 people in Spain since the start of the health crisis. Madrid (15,378), Catalonia (14,691) and Andalusia (9,975) are the autonomous communities with the most deaths; the three account for 49.7% of total deaths.