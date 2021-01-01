Spain extends restrictions on flights and ships from UK by British strain

Posted: Friday, January 1, 2021 7:13 PM

Spain is extending for a further 14 days, until January 19, restrictions on the entry of direct flights and passenger ships from the United Kingdom, which came into effect on December 22 to stop the spread of the variant of the coronavirus detected in This country.

This is indicated by the Official State Gazette (BOE) of this Friday, January 1, which justifies the extension of this measure “given that uncertainties remain on the scope of the new variant” and due to of “the need for more information on the evolution of the epidemiological situation in the United Kingdom”.

For this reason, and “in line with the position occupied by most of the countries of the European Union,” according to the BOE, the restrictions are extended for an additional 14 calendar days, until 6 p.m. on January 19. from 2021.

The now-extended restrictions provide that flights from the UK to Spain can only be made if the planes carry “exclusively Spanish or Andorran nationals, or residents of Spain or Andorra”.

Likewise, only passenger ships that have embarked passengers in a UK port are allowed to enter Spanish ports when they are carrying exclusively Spanish or Andorran nationals, or residents of both countries.

In any case, the decree provides for the possibility of lifting these limitations at any time, “depending on the evolution of the situation and the pandemic” and the decisions that the EU can take in a coordinated manner in this regard. .

Exactly, the British country has already chained four days with more than 50,000 daily infections and enormous hospital pressure. As of Friday, the country’s health authorities reported 53,285 infections and 613 deaths. On Thursday, the country ended the year with nearly 55,900 daily cases and 964 deaths.