Spain fails to record coronavirus deaths in nursing homes last week for the first time in 2021

Nursing homes for the elderly in our country have not recorded any deaths from coronavirus in the past week, which is happening for the first time so far in 2021, according to the latest data update from the Institute of the Elderly and Social Services (IMSERSO), which collects the data transmitted by the Autonomous Communities.

So, as the data shows, from the week of July 5 to 11, no one died in Spanish residences. However, the number of infections doubled over the same period, from 64 to 124 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This is the first week in which no deaths have been recorded in residences since the start of 2021, when IMSERSO offers weekly disaggregated data. Deaths in these centers have been declining in recent months, falling below ten due to the coronavirus since the end of May.

So far this year, 3,837 elderly people have died in Spanish residences from the coronavirus. In addition, 17,393 infections were recorded, according to IMSERSO data. According to these same figures, we must add to these 25,794 elderly people who died of COVID-19 in residences in 2020. In total, 30,000 elderly people have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Data on residences by Autonomous Communities

Of the 124 infections recorded in homes for the elderly in the week of July 5 to 11, 41 occurred in homes in Catalonia, 26 in Castile and León and 21 in the Canary Islands. In addition, the Valencian Community has reported 11 positive cases of coronavirus among the elderly in residences, Andalusia seven, Aragon and Galicia two, Castilla-La Mancha three, Madrid and the Balearic Islands two and La Rioja a . All are concentrated in 44 centers for the elderly nationwide.

By clicking on this link, you can see in detail the data updated by IMSERSO on the situation of residences for the elderly in our country during the last week, as well as see the evolution of deaths and infections of January to July.