Spain focuses on high occupancy rate of hospitals and intensive care units after reducing its cumulative incidence

Publication: Saturday March 6, 2021 2:51 PM

The accumulated incidence continues to decline in Spain, and is already less than 150 cases, so that our country goes from high risk to medium risk in the midst of the health crisis due to the coronavirus. Yet there are six high-risk communities. At the top of the incidence are Melilla, Ceuta and Madrid, which comes out of high risk. Improvements which experts have warned should not lead to any easing of measures, as happened over Christmas.

“This does not mean that we have beaten the virus. Looking ahead to Easter, we have one last push,” said the pulmonologist, who warned: “Restrictive measures are useful, but also personal attitude.” By autonomous regions, the one with the best incidence is Extremadura, which has managed to go from a peak incidence of almost 1,500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to becoming the territory with the lowest incidence in Spain, registering an incidence of 32 times weaker.

It is followed by the Balearic Islands, which hit 700 cases to 61, although this Saturday reported a slight recovery, with 51 new cases and one death on the last day; An improvement that also occurred in the region of Murcia, where 71 new infections and four deaths were recorded. And in Galicia, although active cases have declined, they have counted 184 new positives. The situation in Catalonia is different, where 1,490 new cases and 28 deaths were recorded on the last day.

For its part, the Basque Country has reported 307 infections. The Basque government has also assured by a study that since the opening of the hotel industry, the improvement of the pandemic has slowed down. In Navarre, which maintains a positivity rate of 3.6%, there were 58 new positives after performing 1,625 diagnostic tests. And Cantabria also continues with declining infections, having reported 26 positives for COVID-19 and three people have died in the past 24 hours.

The bad news comes from a data which still does not give a truce: that of the deceased: this week 1,996 deaths have been reported, so they have already increased to more than 70,000 in Spain since the start of the pandemic. To get a feel for it, deaths from COVID in just one year surpass those caused by road crashes over the past 25 years.