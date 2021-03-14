Spain has more than 650,000 women entrepreneurs: why did you decide to start an entrepreneur?

In Spain, there are over 650,000 women entrepreneurs, according to the latest GEM special report on female entrepreneurship. The document indicates that 70% of them start their business by opportunity, that more than 50% have a higher education level and that only 20% expect to create more than 6 jobs in the coming years.

To analyze the innovation situation in our country and share the challenges and opportunities offered by the market, Aticco hosted on March 10 the II Think Tank of Madrid Tech City. The event, which brought together more than 30 professional women, was attended by the Deputy Mayor of Madrid City Hall, Begoa Villacs. During the event, all entrepreneurs who have launched or reinvented themselves by setting up their value projects for the entire Community of Madrid were valued, faced every day with restrictions and limitations due to the coronavirus.

According to Begoa Villacs, “the more people like you entrepreneurs, the richer the society is because it is stepping out of the comfort zone. It is important to appreciate the margin of risk and the instability that one takes when one decides to mount his own commercial adventure ”.

In this sense, for the deputy mayor, “it is time to undertake. Obviously, the pandemic is having many negative and devastating effects on the population, but it has also served to transform society. If there is perseverance and the project is believed, it can be carried out ”.

In addition to the representative of the executive of the city hall of Madrid, Mara G. Piamonte, of Espaa Nacin Emprendedora, a brand created by the current Spanish government designed to support initiatives related to innovative entrepreneurship and creation RENACE, the national network of Entrepreneurship Centers, a network of incubators and accelerators and “venture builders” with the capacity to develop talent.

According to Mara G. Piedmont, “Espaa Nacin Emprendedora was born out of the need to create an organization that encourages entrepreneurship in our country. We aspire for innovation to become a balance of change. When an entrepreneurial ecosystem grows, the rest of the social pyramid grows ”.

The event was moderated by the President of Madrid Tech City and Municipal Director of Aticco, Javier Esteban, for whom “this initiative serves to connect us and get to know us from all kinds of sectors, both in the public and private spheres” .

Event with all security measures

The II Think Tank of Madrid City Tech, which was titled “ Entrepreneurship and women: the ecosystem of their vision ”, had all the necessary measures to secure the space, with a limited capacity respecting the safety distance and with the use of the mask during the act.

In its first edition, which took place on September 29, it discussed the situation of businesses during the pandemic and how to find common solutions to move forward. The event was attended by ngel Nio, Councilor for Innovation and Entrepreneurship of the City of Madrid.

Madrid Tech City is a private, non-profit Madrid association, promoted by entrepreneurs from different branches of innovation and technology.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital