spain-hopes-to-overcome-the-sixth-wave-despite-the-momentum-of-the-pandemic-in-europe

After a gentle start to autumn, with the best indicators of the pandemic in more than a year, the trend has changed in Spain. The incidence to 14 days marked the minimum in mid-October, with 40 cases by 100. 000 inhabitants, and since then it has started a slight increase until reaching this Thursday the 67 cases. In hospitals, as usual, the new scenario took about two weeks to arrive. The number of hospitalized patients marked the minimum on the day 29, with 1. 640 admitted (now they are 1. 933), and in the ICU it did so on November 5, with 386. Since then it has remained almost stable, with some slight upward oscillation, and now the occupied places are 395.

Despite the confidence they give the good vaccination data achieved in Spain —the 88, 9% of those over 12 years has completed the guideline, according to data from the Ministry of Health— and the maintenance of certain measures such as indoor masks, anxiety grows before the delicate situation suffered by many European countries. Germany, Austria and the Netherlands, with lower vaccination coverage than Spain, have registered this Thursday the highest figures of daily cases diagnosed of the pandemic, deaths rise and the most repeated question at the moment is whether Spain is on the verge of the sixth ola.

“The situation in Europe is a bit scary and the data in Spain are not good, since the indicators are rising. But I would not call what is happening here a wave. Growth is not being explosive, the impact on the health system is not important and it is not foreseeable that it will be thanks to vaccines. Rather, it is a rebound that rises slowly and that for now we must watch to see how it evolves “, explains Quique Bassat, epidemiologist and ICREA researcher at the ISGlobal institute, in Barcelona.

Forecasts The current situation is that “cases continue to grow for at least two more weeks,” explains Clara Prats, a researcher in Computational Biology at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC). “It is a bit more difficult to specify further, although we have the advantage that Spain has been the last country to start this time and we can compare ourselves with those that did it before and have similar vaccination rates. An example is Denmark. And there what we see is that the growth in cases has been important but sustained since September, when the last restrictions were lifted ”, he adds.

The increase in cases in Denmark, which has jumped from new 300 daily cases in September to more than 2. 000 current, is of sufficient magnitude for the Government to consider reintroducing soft measures such as the so-called “Corona Pass” —which proves to be vaccinated or have a recent negative test— to access to bars and restaurants. But the situation in hospitals, with 307 admitted and 41 in the ICU in a population of 5.8 million inhabitants, it has not worsened substantially and is similar to the one that now has autonomies such as the Valencian Community or Madrid.

This is The reason why many experts, without forgetting incidence as an indicator, consider that it is time to start looking more at its impact on the health system as a variable to take into account when making decisions. José Miguel Cisneros, head of the infectious diseases service at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital (Seville), is one of them: “Cases will also increase in Spain, but the situation will not be like the one we have seen before thanks to the protection achieved with vaccines. The increase will be smaller and with little impact on hospitals. In this situation, it no longer makes much sense to talk about waves looking only at incidence, because we would never end. Vaccines greatly reduce infections, but they do not prevent all of them, so there will continue to be increases in cases like there are of other coronaviruses that cause colds and we do not monitor. It is time to change the focus of the importance of the indicator and put it in hospitalized patients and ICUs. ”

Experts point to the improvement in vaccination coverage compared to previous waves as a compelling reason to trust in which the indicators do not get too bad. “In June, when the fifth wave started, we had two major weaknesses that we have already addressed. The young population was not vaccinated , which allowed the virus to spread at high speed. And many people from 60 to 69 years vaccinated with AstraZeneca had not yet received the second dose, which triggered severe cases and hospitalizations among them. This is no longer going to happen, ”says Clara Prats.

In Spain, there are currently two large groups of the population that have not been vaccinated. The oldest of them is the one under 12 years, about five million in Spain, for which none have yet been approved (the European Medicines Agency has been evaluating Pfizer’s since October). But experts rule out that a new wave could emerge from this group. Children are not very contagious and suffer from very mild or asymptomatic covid cases, so in the current situation, most specialists consider it unnecessary to vaccinate them.

Although at least two relevant outbreaks have recently occurred in schools – one in Getafe (Madrid), with at least 56 positive, and another in Sant Cugat (Barcelona) , with more than 40 – the available data confirm the reduced role of minors as transmitters of the virus. The most recent and complete ones are from the Generalitat of Catalonia and show that 81, 5% of the cases detected in children in early childhood education (out of three to six years) from the beginning of the course and the 78, 1% of primary school (from six to twelve) did not infect any classmate or teacher.

The other large group without immunization amounts to 3.7 million people and is made up of those who have refused to be vaccinated. Of them, the most vulnerable to the virus are 40. 386 over 70 years , 110. 000 sixties and almost 400. 000 people in their fifties. Although there are no data at the national level, those offered by some communities show that it is these people who are largely developing the most serious cases and occupying beds in ICUs.

Murcia reported ago a few days that the seven people admitted to intensive care in the region had not been vaccinated. A spokesperson for the Valencia Community explains that “in the last week of October there have been 11 people in ICU whose reason for admission has been the coronavirus, of which 10 do not they were vaccinated ”. And Navarra reports that “three direct admissions to the ICU registered in recent weeks have been in unvaccinated people.”

“It is important to ensure that the maximum number of people not yet vaccinated is protect, for their health and that of others, because by doing so they contribute to reducing the circulation of the virus in society ”, defends José Miguel Cisneros, who considers this a priority point before thinking about vaccinating children,“ something that now it is not justified. ”

José Luis Alfonso, head of preventive medicine at the General Hospital of Valencia, does believe that vaccination of children may be necessary due to an increase in incidence. He says this with the other large vulnerable group entering ICUs in mind: the immunosuppressed. “We are seeing that one in six people who receives the third dose cannot develop antibodies. They are patients who need to take immunosuppressants due to autoimmune diseases or cancer treatments and for whom the community circulation of the virus poses a risk “, he explains.

Alfonso considers that a first necessary measure would be” to adjust the treatment schedules and administration of the third dose to separate them as much as possible and thus give the immune system time to regain its ability to develop antibodies ”. In any case, this specialist believes that “expanding the vaccinated population can be of great help.”

Europe has become one of the global epicenters of the pandemic in recent weeks. According to data from the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), it is the northern and eastern countries of the continent that have the worst records. The deaths in the United Kingdom, which removed the masks in July, have already exceeded 150 daily. And Germany has notified this Thursday 235 after days of also marking a clear upward trend. They are countries that have lower vaccination rates, a 67% of the total population in both cases compared to 80% of Spain, according to the Oxford University repository Our World in Data.

“Those percentage points difference can be one of the determining reasons that explain what is happening ”, explains Cisneros. “We know that group immunity is inversely proportional to the transmission capacity of a virus and we have known for a long time that the 70% that It was initially said that it was insufficient and that it was necessary to reach or exceed 80%. Surely those points of difference are those that are slowing down the circulation of the virus in Spain ”, he adds.

Jesús Rodríguez Baño, head of the infectious diseases service at the Virgen de la Macarena Hospital (Seville ), agrees in this position and, although he is confident in the face of the key weeks ahead, points to a new element of uncertainty looming on the horizon: “We must be attentive to the duration of immunity, which is something that now we will begin to discover. Many people have been vaccinated for a long time and data are beginning to emerge that some, such as AstraZeneca, may lose effectiveness over time. Now we will see if this contributes only to an increase in cases without clinical relevance or serious cases also grow. ”