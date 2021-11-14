spain,-in-therapy

We are wrong. Mental health professionals have never been so busy. In Spain, the 41, 9% of the population has suffered sleep problems since the beginning of the pandemic and the 38, 7% have felt tired or without energy. More than twice as many psychoactive drugs have been prescribed than before, especially anxiolytics, antidepressants and sleep inducers. The 35, 1% of Spaniards admit that they have cried in the last year and a half. All according to the latest survey by the Sociological Research Center (CIS). Meta studies published in international journals offer similar results: cases of major depression and anxiety disorder in the world have increased by 28% and a 26% ( The Lancet ) and post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression were, respectively, five , four and three times more frequent than what the World Health Organization usually reports ( Psychiatry Research ).

Each more and more people are coming for consultation (according to the CIS, 6.4% of the population has seen a mental health professional since the start of the pandemic, on 43, 7% for anxiety and the 38, 5% for depression). What is happening there? What do therapists point out as people narrate their sadness, anguish, and worries? Based on the medical records and notes taken during the sessions, seven psychologists and psychiatrists, public and private, from different therapeutic schools, explain the anonymized case of one of their patients for this report.

Each one represents symptoms that have been triggered. They tell the story of many others. A nurse on sick leave with post-traumatic stress disorder (a 12, 5% of health workers suffer from a disabling mental disorder and 22, 2% post-traumatic stress since the pandemic, according to studies by the Hospital del Mar, in Barcelona and the CIBER). An anxious working mother (a 22% of Spanish women reported having had panic or anxiety attacks, according to the CIS). A boy obsessed with the virus (the 52, 2% of parents noticed changes in the way of being of their children). A depressed young man who belongs to the generation that has frequented the mental health services the most. An anorexic, a couple in crisis, a covid survivor …

The wave of mental illness affects us all, although not equally. The blow has been harder for women and young people. People with fewer resources suffer more. And they have fewer solutions: “Many people come to the limited public therapies affected by the economic crisis and they are precisely the ones who have the best chance of ending up on medication, since they cannot afford a private therapist, it is a whiting that bites its tail,” he says. Juan Antequera, clinical psychologist in public. Three times more psychotropic drugs have been prescribed to those who identify themselves as “lower class” (CIS).

Specialists criticize the limited attention given by the administrations. Spain dedicates barely 4% of investment in healthcare to mental health (the European average is 5.5% and there are countries that reach the 10%) and in the public network there is 11 psychiatrists for each 100. 000 inhabitants, half of those in France or Germany (the draft of the general mental health law contemplates there 20 psychiatrists for each 100. 000 population). Clinical psychologists are even fewer: six per 100. 000 inhabitants (three times less than the European average).

“There is a positive part in that so many people have crashed,” says psychiatrist Juan Luis Mendívil: “The pandemic has made visible a mental health problem that was already there, reducing the taboo that existed around him ”. In the words of Juan Antequera: “The crisis has allowed us to remove the Instagram filter, it is no longer so embarrassing to come out of the emotional closet.” “We will have to see,” he adds, “how long it took to forget it.”

Day 1: Pathological grief and major depressive picture

Male 71 years. Patient of Víctor Pérez, head of Psychiatry at Hospital del Mar in Barcelona.

Mr. X, a retired restaurant owner, spent in married his wife the covid at the end of 2020. She got worse: “I’m drowning, I’m going to the hospital.” The last time he saw her, she was riding in the ambulance. He does not stop thinking about the image. The woman —together since they were children, a “perpetual courtship” of 50 years, recalls the patient—, he died three weeks later. The guilt of not having fired torments X.

At first he has a traumatic but adequate duel. However, as the months go by, he does not resume his daily activity. Stop going to the restaurant to help the son who has been left in charge. Also of seeing his grandchildren: they tire him, they make him uncomfortable. He goes to live alone. She hardly leaves home in eight months.

Enrique Flores

Your children receive the letter that the hospital sends to the relatives of those who died from covid to make a Track complicated duels. Those of the covid tend to be: because there were no dismissals, because they were unexpected deaths, because of the possible guilt complex. . It is difficult to know what a normal duel is. For years, the diagnostic criteria DSM-5 (the encyclopedia of psychiatric disorders) did not recommend evaluating a grieving patient, but in 2013 changed: if there is a depressive picture, it should be treated.

The patient, as usually happens with depressed patients, knows that what is happening is not “normal”, but justifies it by repeating “And how do you want me to be?” Even so, at the request of the children, it is not difficult to go to a consultation. Depressives maintain an important empathy, they listen to others. They also tend to blame themselves for needing help: “If I had more character, if I was stronger …”, says X.

In the evaluation it meets all the criteria of a major depressive episode, moderate to severe: sadness, inability to enjoy things in a sustained way for more than two weeks, poor sleep, waking up with a lot of anxiety, somatic symptoms such as pain, asthenia, tiredness. He has no suicidal ideations, but he does lack the will to live. He repeats: “If I don’t wake up again, nothing would happen”, “on the street I think that if a bus hits me, no one will miss me”. In addition, the patient has a depressive history, at 40 years, as a result of an economic problem (treated with psychotropic drugs with good results) which makes him especially vulnerable.

Mr. X explains that he spends the day crying, not wanting to do anything, lying on the couch watching TV but not enjoying it and with a great feeling of guilt: “Now that my children need me more than ever, with the hospitality crisis on top of it, I am doing nothing of benefit ”. A therapeutic alliance is established to explain to him that there is a medical problem and pharmacological treatment begins three months ago. Antidepressants and anxiolytics are prescribed (at night, so you can sleep). Go for a consultation every month or two months. The medication will be kept for at least six months, up to a year. Unfortunately public health can only offer psychotherapy to very serious cases (resistant depressives, psychotic, bipolar). In the mildest, group therapy can be recommended in primary schools. In this case, with a cohesive family, it will not be necessary. As a preventive measure, bereavement groups work well, the Barcelona City Council has a program run by psychologists in public libraries to emphasize that bereavement is not a disease.

Although sadness persists , there is improvement. The benzodiazepine acts immediately, after a week you are more active and rested; Antidepressants take four to six weeks to work. Mr. X begins to enjoy the grandchildren. He even jokes: “If Barça weren’t the way they are, I’d also enjoy a game.”

Day 2: Fears and obsessive behavior

Nine-year-old male. Patient of Mireia Orgilés, a child therapist at the Psychological Clinic of the Miguel Hernández University of Elche.

P’s mother arrives for consultation during the state of alarm: “The child is not normal.” P has a brother of 11 years and live in a two-story house with a small garden. At first he is happy, without classes, he can play all day, and he spends more time with his parents. Still he develops fears and worries. He asks a lot of questions about the virus and death. Very attentive to the conversations of his parents, he shows an excessive attachment to them. He hugs them tightly for no reason, he doesn’t want to sleep alone, he gets into their bed at night, chases his mother around the house and cries if he doesn’t find her right away. Previously he was not a very dependent child. In general, he is very worried that something will happen to someone, especially his mother, and he is afraid of catching it. He relates very specific beliefs: he refuses to go to bed without washing his hair because the virus from the air perched on his hair could get onto the pillow and swallow it. When they can travel in summer, they do not want to step on the sand of the beach. If you are cleaning a street or a premises, you feel that it is a danger sign and you want to get away. He washes his hands compulsively. In public places, move chairs with your foot. Ask for gel before and after using the swings. When he returns to school, he does not want to go to the bathroom because others who are not from his bubble group have been.

In the formation of these beliefs the first weeks of the pandemic were key. The data was contradictory for all and the children were exposed to the anguish and uncertainty of parents, the news and Internet searches. Children tend to fill their minds with what is hidden from them with content that is even more dramatic than reality itself. We adults knew how to modify our doubts as science advanced, they did not. P doesn’t understand why one day his mother stopped cleaning the groceries with bleach, or why his father started hugging him without showering before when he came home from work.

Enrique Flores

To the misinformation, there is the breakdown of routines, basic for minors. They promote their development and their understanding of the world, changing them destabilizes them. The closure of schools prevents contact with their peers and a varied diet. At home, locked up, parental stress translates into greater permissiveness and more incoherence. All day making cakes, opens the hand with the screens and sedentary lifestyle. Without physical activity, sleep is disrupted. His life is turned upside down.

Two weekly telematic sessions are held for seven months with P. Also with his parents, to give them guidelines. Cognitive behavioral tools are used with the child to reduce anxiety such as breathing techniques. There is a psychoeducational phase in which distorted beliefs are counteracted by adjusting the available scientific information to their age: “cleaning up is a sign of tranquility, not danger, because measures are being taken.” Automatic negative thoughts are also deactivated by other rational and useful ones (“thinking ‘we’re all going to get sick’ is useless and hurts you”). The informative accompaniment must be prior to the events. For example, explain why the masks are removed from the outside before it happens. Children have been exemplary in their use, much more rigorous than adults. Accustomed to obeying rules, few lower them. It is important to watch that they do not get out of hand.

Sleep habits are also modified: fewer screens, a more active game (even in confinement, playing hide-and-seek or hide-and-seek). pilla pilla at home) and relaxation techniques. The drugs are not recommended in minors.

The sessions are spaced until P leaves the therapy. Their parents are attentive to any behavior alteration and can consult before a change of measures, such as when the masks have to be removed in class, something that is expected to cost many children.

Day 3: Post-traumatic stress

Woman, 40 years. Patient of Juan Antequera, clinical psychologist in Madrid public health.

V arrives at the mental health center referred from primary care. She is a nurse in a public hospital, she has been anguished and tired for more than a year, with anxious-depressive symptoms prior to the covid, due to the work situation, the shifts, the impossibility of reconciling (she has two small children). The pandemic triggers it. At the peak of the virus, he is very stressed: he is very self-demanding and is very involved with his patients. You double shifts but feel that your work overload is compounded by the feeling that you cannot do your job with the care and time you would like. People die around him and he has no capacity for action. At the same time, he feels fear and discomfort for his family, whom he is afraid of exposing to the virus and whom he feels is abandoned. She recalls with anguish putting her clothes in a garbage bag and taking a shower before touching her children. However, in the most critical of the covid, it was able to work in “automatic”.

On Christmas of 2020 breaks. It has a lot of somatization: generalized pain, inability to rest, emotional incontinence, irritability, uncontrolled crying, attention difficulties. She distrusts herself professionally: “Let’s see if I’m going to make a mistake with a patient’s medication.” The intensity of the virus has slowed down a bit and calls for a reduction in working hours to compensate for the neglected family conciliation for months. The hospital denies it and tells him that he can leave if he wants. That effort and sacrifices are not recognized breaks their schemes. He says: “I was born to be a nurse, but for the first time I am considering leaving it.”

Even so, he is reluctant to ask for a leave. Like many patients, especially healthcare workers, he thinks that “the strong follow”. She feels guilty for “leaving the companions lying around.” But his body can’t take it anymore, a sick leave is advised and his doctor gives it to him.

Four of the seven mental health professionals who have participated in this report portrayed this week. From left to right and from top to bottom: Víctor Pérez, head of Psychiatry at Hospital del Mar in Barcelona; Mireia Orgilés, child psychologist at the Miguel Hernández University in Elche; Juan Antequera, clinical psychologist of the Madrid public health and Sacramento Barva, couple therapist at the Atyme Foundation (Madrid). / MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI / JOAQUÍN DE HARO RODRÍGUEZ / OLMO CALVO

The first recommendation is that V look for a “self-care space”, nonexistent in her life: taking a walk, a bath, reading, meeting friends … recharging the batteries. She says, “I don’t remember what I liked to do when I had time.” Start by doing things like tidying up the cabinets. Something useful, that does not make you feel guilty. “How am I going to go for a walk while my colleagues are as they are”, she repeats.

Although she is achieving small spaces of enjoyment, since she is sick she has not returned to the hospital. It is your center of reference and that of your children; delay or cancel important tests, a typical avoidance tactic of your diagnosis: post-traumatic stress disorder. Even thinking about stepping on the hospital makes him relive what happened and scares him.

Post-traumatic stress is common among health workers who have come to consult after the pandemic. More nursing assistants and nurses than doctors, because of economic conditions and because doctors are taught not to feel much (when you have to give 10 cancer diagnoses a day you end up dissociating). Post-traumatic stress arises from a situation in which the patient feels a real fear, which does not have to be, but in this case it also was. The symptoms are twofold. The positive, which produces things: anxiety, fear, anguish. And the negative, which takes things away: the desire, the energy, the hope. The most anxious part produces flashbacks , nightmares; the most depressing part, isolation, inability to feel. The drugs can work for the anxious part, but to “de-traumatize”, to reposition, the therapy works better.

Almost a year later, V is still low. She is better, she is less critical of herself, but she still cannot go back to the hospital.

Day 4: Anxious-depressive condition

Male, 23 years. Patient of Juan Luis Mendívil, a private psychiatrist in Bilbao.

I, a university student, attends a consultation in the middle of 2013, pushed by his mother, who years ago underwent psychotherapy for an episode of anxiety that she now recognizes in her son . It begins with a weekly session of eclectic psychotherapy (45 minutes, 93 euros), with psychoanalytic and cognitive behavioral tools, and dynamic, humanistic and systemic orientation.

Has trouble relating, has trouble making and keeping friends. Feelings of insecurity, a certain shyness and low self-image, despite being a nice boy, a good person, intelligent and attractive. The perfect son-in-law. He is focused on studies and surfing, his biggest escape valve. In addition to the sessions, he begins a treatment with anxiolytics.

In a few months, he improves a lot. He already takes very little benzo. We work on interpersonal relationships, he makes friends, he starts dating a girl. He is in that process when the pandemic arrives and he confines himself with his family (he has an older sister and a little one). He maintains an ambivalent relationship with his parents and siblings (“I spend a bit of them”). This certain degree of isolation from their family and social environment is triggered in confinement. He does not go to class, a space that forced him to interact with others. The distance breaks the relationship with the girl. You have to stop surfing.

Enrique Flores

She continues with telematic therapy but develops an anxious picture -depressive, increasing the symptoms especially depressive. For their age group, confinement is a very hard blow, cuts short all sociability in a vital moment in which it is essential, and they know that personally the virus will not affect them much, which makes the sacrifice more difficult. The current big bottles are compensation to the prison they have been forced to be in. Young patients feel that something has been stolen from them. In the case of I: the possibility of improving when he began to see an exit.

Other patients of his age speak of problems finding work or becoming independent and of frustration in the face of expectations generated. In previous generations, parents raised their children to build a future for themselves. Now they are asked “to be happy”, something much more complicated. In any case, I don’t think about the future, nor about the present. Depression prevents it.

It gets worse. He doesn’t want to leave the room. He even develops autolytic ideas (“life has no meaning, everything is crap, I’m worth nothing,” he repeats) so the sessions are occasionally increased to two or even three a week. Antidepressants are prescribed.

The mother is more aware of the problem, the father, more operative, downplays the emotional. He calls him “lazy” or asks him to “wake up.” Family interventions are carried out, with the consent of the patient, to explain that I’s problem is not a voluntary whim, but a disorder. Just because there isn’t a specific “reason” to be depressed doesn’t mean it’s easy to get out. The patient must feel supportive and unconditional. Sometimes it is enough for the parents to be there and remember the temporary nature of the disorder, “you will not always be wrong.” It is important, despite the drink, that they avoid getting nervous. They have to understand that ideas, even suicidal ones, are from the disease, not from I. But they also need to be vigilant.

With medication, therapy and the return to normal, I resume surfing and contact with friends. Gets better. He is still a bit isolated and feels with envy how others naturally maintain relationships that he finds it difficult to create, but he is already in another moment. Continue with the pharmacological treatment that has to be maintained for a few months beyond the symptoms, in a preventive way. I know that you have to be active in order to be well. Values ​​your own resources, improves your self-image. He is able to say: “I am someone.”

Day 5: Somatization anxiety

Woman, 38 years. Patient of Elena Daprá, private psychologist in Madrid.

Or works as a senior technician, from 8 to 5, plus overtime. She has two boys ages 7 and 14 years, with extracurricular activities until 5 o’clock. 30 and a husband, also a senior technician, with a higher position and more income, so the family prioritizes their work. Generally, it is she who adjusts her day to look for the children and take care of them in the afternoon.

She arrives for consultation in December of 2020. Among his symptoms: headaches, muscle tension, fatigue, lack of sexual desire, upset stomach … His hair falls out a lot and he sleeps badly. Your GP prescribes Lexatin for you. Emotions manifested during the evaluation: restlessness, lack of motivation, inability to focus on a task, irritability, and outbursts of anger. You feel like you are “angry all the time” or suddenly turn into “overwhelming sadness.” She has stopped exercising and hanging out with friends. Go from having a voracious appetite to not eating at all. She does not smoke or drink, but many other patients with similar symptoms have increased the consumption of alcohol and tobacco.

Or drag this situation from confinement. Be locked-up 24 / 7 with his family, while teleworking, makes him feel like he gets up and goes to bed “at night”. He is concerned about the health of his parents and the emotional state of his children. The fear and uncertainty you feel at the peak of the pandemic do not explode then, but months later. He arrives saying: “Now that Christmas is coming and we are more relaxed, that people are back to normal, I’m worse and I want to cry all the time … I’m not like that.”

Enrique Flowers

The first point to work on is to explain that you are reacting to an abnormal situation and that this reaction is part of it. Weekly sessions of 50 minutes (100 euros). Given his problems to reconcile (“he does not give me life”, he repeats) the sessions are flexible so as not to add stress and you can change them with 48 hours in advance or done by Zoom. It insists on the need for self-care: therapy is the first space to dedicate itself.

It arrives with the Lexatin purchased, but like many patients medicated with psychotropic drugs for the first time it houses doubts: “I have too many things to do to be groggy,” she says. He knows that “something” is wrong with him, but “not enough to take medication”. Although his body reacts by somatizing, he is not aware of his anxiety picture: “I do not need Lexatin, but more hours in the day.” It is explained that in the face of an anxiety pathology, neurons increase their presynaptic opening, so more nerve impulses pass, the medication balances them so that they can work on a cognitive level. Anxiolytics are used for specific moments, they will be withdrawn while psychological tools are created. The medication is kept for three months.

His main motivation to solve his anxiety is how he can influence his children or “burden” his relationship with his partner. Like many women, she is overextended at the family and work level. She has cognitive distortions about what others demand of her.

A mixture of cognitive behavioral and humanistic therapy is carried out, including sessions with phototherapy (in which images are used to project), a session with the husband and a second empowerment phase to improve self-esteem. Irrational ideas about what is expected of it are worked on. Or she begins to delegate to her husband (who agrees with a more equal distribution of tasks) and to her children, whom she allows to be more autonomous. Healthy eating and physical exercise disturbed since confinement is reviewed. Or he continues teleworking with flexible hours, he explains that when he goes to the office he performs less, but he begins to enjoy interacting with his team.

After a year of treatment OR he has overcome his symptoms . Sessions have been spaced every 15 days, and could cease. “This is my space, I don’t want to leave it,” she says however.

Day 6: Anorexia nervosa

Woman, 18 years. Patient of the psychiatrist Luis Rojo, head of the Eating Disorders Unit at La Fe Hospital in Valencia.

Shy, perfectionist and With certain obsessive traits, N is admitted in the summer after confinement for the third time for anorexia nervosa. He left his studies as a consequence of the pathology that he developed several years ago. Patients who do not respond to outpatient treatment or to the day hospital, an operational resource from 9 to 5, arrive at the hospitalization unit, where they make breakfast, lunch and a snack. In the hospital unit, full-time, food control is stricter.

Although N is recurrent, the waiting list for admissions, of about 25 people currently, has been increased lately, especially with first cases. The unrest generated by the pandemic was a breeding ground. The threatening conditions of a situation that we had never experienced translated into stress. To this was added the loss of social ties, the limitation of leisure and the increase in idleness, the intensification of family life, with its pros and cons, the stress of parents … It was also an occasion to think, What can I do not to spoil myself? Many people began to watch what they ate and to exercise, which served as a gateway to losing weight for the most vulnerable girls.

Enrique Flores

N is higher than most new cases, where we have seen pups up to nine years old. Some case started on social networks: a group of friends left to lose weight during confinement; one of them loses control and develops an eating disorder. There are factors of individual vulnerability to enter obsessive pictures. In a situation with so much lack of control, personalities with perfectionist, insecure traits, who believe they do not have the resources to solve incidents, see a compensatory way out in the control of their own intake: it is a compensation mechanism. They don’t eat to feel better. It calms them down and motivates them, although later it absorbs them and they become emotionally and biologically trapped.

N’s admission lasts only 20 days. Like many recurrent patients, she repeats that “the control of her hands has gone again.” The previous admission had been four months, a more usual term. It is not recommended to accelerate the recovery of someone who enters with a body mass index of 14 or 12, or even from 11 or 11 (A normal BMI ranges from 15, 5 a 25, 9), as feedback may cause problems. At first they gain weight fast, they arrive empty, but from there the recovery is slow, which helps to contain the phobia of gaining weight.

Income like N’s were more hard during confinement. You could not receive visits, or go out, or go home on the weekend, great motivators for these girls since entering is a loss of autonomy.

At admission , diet control (and sometimes nutritional supplements) is important but not the only thing. An emotional and psychotherapeutic relationship is established with the patient. Food is there, but it is not what is most talked about during the sessions, two or three times a week. Sometimes it is not easy to communicate, or for them to recognize that they are sick. “My name is P, I have 10 years and I have nothing more to say to you ”, started a patient in a recent session. He said nothing more in the hour that followed. The patients also have sessions with the psychologists, who in turn meet with the families. Now they are online , something very useful that we have discovered with the pandemic and that avoids continuous transfers to the unit. Group therapy works too; Pharmacological treatment is used when necessary, especially when depressive symptoms or psychotic symptoms are present, to reduce the feeling that they are being looked at on the street or through social networks.

N she was discharged and has had no further income. The evolution of this disease is not bad, a 30% relapses, a 70% no: they can continue to feel discomfort, but without it interfering with their life. You don’t have to demonize anorexia. Even so, the waiting list has increased and, after the pandemic, it costs more to lighten it.

Day 7: Marriage in crisis

Female and male. 44 and 48 years. Patients from Sacramento Barva, couples therapist and mediator of the Atyme Foundation in Madrid.

R and A were dating for five years and four living together before getting married. Without financial problems, they have a child of 12 and a girl of 9. She is a nurse in a health, he is a consultant. Like many couples, during confinement they live a kind of parenthesis in which they put all their energy into being well. After a while, the problems that drag on from before the pandemic emerge with more intensity associated with an idea: “What am I doing with my life?” Remember the vital rethinking that occurs after a serious illness or the death of a loved one. R makes explicit in a session: “I was watching my life go by, not living it, we are more and more different, we cannot continue like this.” Love moves mountains, but in the face of a serious situation, if a couple does not have the resources, it makes water.

In the case of R and A, as in that of so many couples, the first important change was the arrival of the children. Before they were dedicated to traveling, they did things together. Afterwards, he works long hours, she alone in the morning, begins to feel overwhelmed by the care and begins to reproach that they do not spend time with the family. During the confinement, because of her work, she gets into herself, apathetic. “I don’t recognize her,” he repeats in sessions. This is how they come to the summer of 2020, the first vacation after the pandemic. They both have high expectations. Normally, it is she who organizes, but now she does not feel like it and reproaches him for not taking the initiative. “With the year that we have passed.” During the holidays, they have a great crisis, and they stop talking to each other because they do not argue in front of the children. He is puzzled: “When the worst was over, we had one of the worst summers as a family.” Months go by and sexual intercourse stops. She doesn’t feel like it, she doesn’t feel cared for. He feels rejected. Or they argue or maintain a silence that she feels is punishing.

In April 2021 the weekly sessions of an hour and a half begin (100 euros). A communication free of reproaches is worked on, the exposition of one’s own feelings and the principle of reciprocity: the feelings of one are related to those of the other. Also that the spiral of reproaches and silences only leads to more of the same, it is a message of help and can lead to separation, which is sometimes the right thing to do.

Seven months then R and A are still together. They attend therapy every 15 days, soon they will be monthly. Once a month they go out alone to meet again. They say that they are already recognized. This summer they have had a much better time.