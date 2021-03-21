Spain investigates which groups to administer AstraZeneca vaccine to while suffering from cumulative increased incidence

Publication: Saturday March 20, 2021 09:00

Spain plans to resume administration of the Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine next Wednesday, at the expense of the Public Health Commission determining this weekend, and the Interterritorial Council is communicating on Monday, with which population groups it will be applied. As laSexta has learned, experts may recommend that this coronavirus vaccine not be given to certain groups, such as young women.

However, a precise age at which to establish this possible age threshold has not yet been decided. The Commission, in which both the autonomies and the Ministry of Health are represented, could recommend its use to people over 55, because so far it has only been administered to younger people. . Experts will address these issues after the Inter-Territorial Council decided on Thursday to resume vaccination with AstraZeneca next week, following the conclusion of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that its benefits outweigh its risks and that the vaccine is “efficient and safe”.

A decision by the European regulatory body came after Health decided on Monday to stop vaccination with AstraZeneca for 15 days, as a preventive measure, after detecting thrombotic events after its administration. Now, the Vaccine Report and the Public Health Commission will meet to review the new EMA fact sheet and assess whether the vaccine should not be given in any group due to these thrombi. In this sense, the director of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), María Jesús Lamas, has already advanced this week that now the technical file of the vaccine includes indications on a possible thrombosis, mainly in the less age 55 and women.

Incidence is on the rise again

This consideration is urgent as Spain is already starting to notice the blows of a possible fourth wave. For now, the cumulative incidence is stabilizing. After several weeks of falls, the rate of cases per 100,000 inhabitants has increased in seven autonomous communities, as well as in Ceuta and Melilla. He does it in the middle of the San José Bridge, and at Easter very close. Thus ends a winter in Spain that began on December 21 with a cumulative incidence of 224 points, with ICUs at 20%, adding more than 2,000 infections per day and 334 deaths.

With the latest data provided by the Department of Health, spring is starting with a much lower incidence, but with intensive care units in a similar situation and adding more infections and more deaths. This Saturday, in Navarre, 102 positives were recorded after carrying out 1,251 diagnostic tests (PCR and antigens), which brought the postivity rate to 8.2%. Although the number of positives represents a decrease from Friday, it is still above the data recorded throughout the last week.

In Galicia, 173 positive were confirmed for the virus and one died on the last day, while the number of hospitalized in the department increased and the number of intensive care admissions was reduced. All in one day where the first images of the reopening of the bars were seen, which can open until 9:00 p.m.

The government of the Region of Murcia has reported 14 new cases of coronavirus, 69 fewer than the previous day, and no deaths. There are currently 116 people hospitalized, 48 of whom remain in intensive care. And in the Basque Country, an increase in the positivity rate was again recorded this Saturday (6.1%) after reporting 326 positive results after carrying out 5,342 diagnostic tests.

Experts warn: maximum caution must be taken during Holy Week

In the Balearic Islands, 58 COVID-19 positives have been reported in the past 24 hours, along with six deaths. At the same time, 84 rejections were recorded. Since the start of the pandemic, the island government has recorded 56,940 cases and 763 deaths from the virus. And Andalusia recorded 1,042 patients hospitalized for coronavirus this Saturday, 40 less than those reported this Friday and 117 than the same day compared to the previous week.

In the Valencian Community, for its part, 143 new positives and 13 deaths have been reported since Thursday, given the pause in the daily count on Friday. On the day they exceeded one million doses of the vaccine injected, Catalonia reported 1,470 new infections and 25 deaths.

In Aragon, 169 new positives of COVID-19 were added and one died of the virus on the last day, although the rejections increased, according to the health authorities of the community, to 22. By provinces, in Zaragoza, they were reported 144 infections; in Huesca, 20 positive; and in Teruel, a contagion. After the critical point suffered at Christmas, now, according to experts constantly warn, although the holiday period is not the same, the caution should be the same. Everything to continue on the right track with which we can finally say goodbye to the virus.

Get back to normal with AstraZeneca

For this reason, Health and the CCAA will meet again on Monday to make a final decision allowing citizens to meet to resume immunization starting Wednesday. The meetings of the vaccines committee and the public health commission also come after this Friday the Junta de Andalucía announced that the AstraZeneca vaccine had not caused the death of a teacher in Marbella. Thus, the vaccine is safe, as concluded by the European medicines regulator, which also points out that there is no more thrombi among those who are vaccinated than among those who are not.

In fact, in countries like Italy, France, Germany, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus and Luxembourg, vaccination with this product has already been resumed. Thus, once the administration of this vaccine resumes, the campaign will again include more than 940,000 doses of AstraZeneca, which will be added to the more than 890,000 Pfizer and Moderna sera which Spain must resume vaccination.

Our country has already vaccinated about six million people, which represents 3.98% of people vaccinated against the goal set by the government for the summer, which is to vaccinate at least 70% of the population; a plan which, due to the delay in vaccination due to the cut-off of the supply of doses of AstraZeneca, could be costly for our country. This is how the emergency physician César Carballo sees it, who warned that “what has been done to delay the vaccination will cost a lot of suffering in human lives”.