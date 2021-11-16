spain-is-french-from-the-sofa

“If you don’t know foreign languages, you don’t know anything about your own”, stated the famous Johann Wolfgang von Goethe in his book Maxims and reflections (1833). The German writer already invited us to think about the opportunities offered by knowing other languages. A tool to establish direct contact with the other and with their way of thinking. And other tools, digital ones, are allies when it comes to practicing our foreign language skills with updated content. This is the case of TV5MONDEplus, a free video-on-demand platform. It has a catalog that includes films, documentaries, miniseries and a podcast, all designed to catch up with street French.

French seduction

If Spanish has variants, French is not far behind with its linguistic richness. It is the official language of 29 countries, a colonial heritage that gives it a presence on the five continents. Furthermore, in the European Union (EU) it is the only language used by the Court of Justice. Without counting English, Spain can be considered a Francophile country. While in most of the EU, French is declining as a foreign language option among students in Secondary Education; since 2014, in Spain and in six other countries they have increased, according to Eurostat statistics.

‘Gros mots’ is an internet series created by linguist Aurore Vincenti on the increasing use of swear words.

In the literary field, last year about 15. 500 books written in this language into Spanish, which makes it the second most translated in our country, according to Statista. Other data, for another age group: more than 50% of Spanish video game productions, a growing industry, is available in French, a number second only to English (98%), the Spanish (64%) and German (60%). In terms of work, the link is from multinationals based in the Iberian territory or companies in direct contact with France; Several job offers now ask candidates for knowledge of this language, moving the Germanic language to third position. The carousel of figures makes something clear: the French is positioned among the Spanish population. With regard to data from the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, in the course 2019 – 2020, of the 233. 724 students in the Official Language Schools, the 64, 7% enrolled in English courses and the 13, 4%, some 50. 802 people, to French.

Without borders

Break language barriers allow us to empathize, while opening a world to us do again to explore. Knowledge of a foreign language is essential, both in working life and in decisive facets of free time, such as travel. By reflecting on other cultures, psychologists and pedagogues say, we get to know each other and understand what happens to us and the environment in which we live. The Gallic country offers a vast cultural offer and the proximity of the neighborhood. However, there are other regions of great interest, such as Quebec (Canada), Switzerland, Belgium, Madagascar or Senegal, to know, go to study or work. A language course is the fundamental basis in the knowledge of Francophone culture, but there are other learning systems to reinforce these notions. TV5MONDEplus has a varied menu with different approaches to practice everyday French and its variants: accents, localisms and idioms.

This free platform, endorsed by the international television channel TV5MONDE, is available on different digital media, for example, the app for the mobile, which favors the assimilation of the knowledge acquired through other methods. It has capsule style contents that do not exceed five minutes in duration. The program Parlons peu, parlons bien dissects the terms spoken in the daily life of any French. Thus, in two minutes we discover neologisms or expressions from several French-speaking countries. Its programming has subtitles in several languages ​​and is made up of eleven categories: culture, cinema, environment or art, among others. This is how this proposal allows to experiment with the French of the world that does not appear in books.