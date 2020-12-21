Spain is protected against the new strain of the United Kingdom. Can I fly if I have a purchased ticket?

Updated: Monday, December 21, 2020 5:40 PM

Published on: 12/21/2020 5:31 PM

Spain has decided to cancel flights with the UK after detecting a new strain of the coronavirus which may be up to 70% more contagious. The decision, which will come into force on Tuesday 22, was taken jointly with Portugal and after most of Europe decided to ban the entry of travelers from the UK. Below we resolve some of the doubts that may arise as a result of the new measure.

If I am Spanish or a resident, can I return to Spain?

If you are resident or Spanish, the Spanish government allows you to enter the country. These will be the only flights that will be able to enter Spanish airports from Tuesday.

Until when are flights suspended?

For the measure, which will come into force on Tuesday, December 22, the government has not set a specific end date. In addition, among other countries that have vetoed the entry of passengers from the UK, there is also no unanimity when it comes to setting a deadline.

While the Belgian government’s ban is provisionally only 24 hours, that of Ireland, France and Norway will remain in effect for 48 hours. Canada has suspended flights for the next three days. The Netherlands has chosen to ban passenger air traffic with the UK for at least ten days.

If I have a purchased ticket, can I travel?

Since the emergence of the new strain of COVID-19, the UK government has decreed tightening restrictions and a lockdown in London and parts of south-eastern England for at least two weeks. From these regions, national and international travel was also prohibited.

If you want to travel to another part of the UK, you should keep in mind that before the new restrictions the UK already imposed a 14-day quarantine on travelers.

The ad caught me in the UK for my job, can I go back to Spain?

Yes, if you are a Spanish or Spanish resident you can come back, but you have to take into account the chaos that has been generated at the main airports in the country, with thousands of people from the areas affected by the imprisonment trying to leave. time to spend Christmas. You should also take into account that the Eurotunnel remains closed from Sunday evening.

Do I have to do a PCR to go to Spain?

Before the existence of the new strain of coronavirus was known, since November 23, travelers from the United Kingdom had to present a negative PCR carried out 72 hours before their arrival in Spain.

The government has now announced that it will strengthen checks to verify PCR tests on travelers to this country.

Can I travel to other countries where the new strain has been detected?

So far, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark and Belgium are the countries where cases of the new variant coronavirus have also been reported. For the moment, Spain has not prohibited the entry of travelers from these countries.