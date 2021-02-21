Spain leaves list of countries with “high incidence” in Germany this Sunday due to decrease in infections

Publication: Sunday, February 21, 2021 12:50

The German government has decided to remove Spain from its list of countries classified as “high incidence areas” for the coronavirus. This was announced a few days ago by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany. Through Twitter, he stressed that “due to the fact that the incidence is decreasing, in Germany the decision has been taken to reclassify Spain as a ‘regular’ risk zone.”

Although this decision took place this Friday, it was not until midnight this Sunday that this new classification came into force. According to the statement shared by Wolfgang Dold, German Ambassador to Spain, now Spaniards traveling to the European country “can undergo a SARS-CoV-2 test after entering, but” must have proof of the test 48 hours later. your entry at the latest “.

Likewise, said document recalls that “the compulsory ten-day quarantine is maintained after a stay in a risk zone, with the possibility of undergoing a free trial after five days”. In addition, “various exceptions to the compulsory test and proof are noted for those arriving in Germany from a risk area, for example for cases of stays of less than 72 hours”.

Spain has been in the category of “high incidence areas” since January 24, when Spain has already exceeded two and a half million infections, tripling the cumulative incidence last month, above 800 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In fact, around this time, the worst daily increases in new coronavirus cases were on record, and one in ten positive among those who had been affected throughout the pandemic were being reported.

At the end of January, many autonomous communities in our country were reporting high death rates from COVID-19. Hospital pressure was skyrocketing, putting Spain’s healthcare system at serious risk, and Europe recommended not traveling to areas with an incidence of more than 500 cases, including Spain, because at that time , we suffered the damage caused by the third wave.