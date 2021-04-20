Spain lost 106,000 inhabitants in 2020 in the year of the pandemic

Publication: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 12:52

The population registered in Spain decreased in 2020 by 106,146 people, 0.2%, and amounted to 47,344,649 inhabitants on January 1, 2021, against 47,450,795 registered before the arrival of the coronavirus.

This is the first year since 2016, coinciding with the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, according to the continuous diagram published this Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the decrease in the net number of Spaniards suffered a decrease of 0.2% compared to 2020 in 79,815 people, reaching a total population of 41,936,827 people, while the foreign population decreased by 0.5%, from 26,331 people, to 5,407,822.

By region, the register indicates that the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla, the Principality of Asturias and Castilla y León are the areas where the population has declined the most. In the case of Melilla, with 86,000 registered residents, up to 1% of residents have been lost. In Ceuta, on the other hand, the percentage is around 0.8%.

In the case of the provinces, the most affected are León and Zamora: the former have both lost 1.1% of their population. Along with this, Jaén also lost around 0.7%, from 631,381 to 626,755 inhabitants, as the following graph shows:

These data put an end to nearly five years of population growth, both in the national population and in the foreign population. In the second case, the number of inhabitants decreased by 37,870 compared to those belonging to countries of the European Union (2.3%), but, on the other hand, non-EU ones increased. More precisely, in 11,539 people (0.3% compared to the previous register).