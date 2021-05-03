Spain meets targets and exceeds five million vaccinated against COVID

Posted: Monday May 3, 2021 9:00 PM

Spain has already exceeded five million vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine. The Department of Health reported that 5,098,903 people have already received the full directive, or 12.7% of the population to be vaccinated nationwide.

With this milestone, the objective set by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, for this first week of May has been achieved. According to the president at a press conference on April 6, Spain would reach five million people vaccinated by the week of May 3, a milestone that was reached today.

The next target set by the executive leader dates from the first week of June, when the government plans to vaccinate 10 million people with the two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

In total, Santé has already administered more than 17.6 million doses among the Autonomous Communities, and 97.3% of them have been inoculated. In addition, there is already 30.30% of the population to be vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine.

A few hours before publishing this information, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, suggested that between today and tomorrow she hoped to be able to take a “second step” in the vaccination process with this quantity of vaccinated population.

Currently, 72% of people over 60 already have a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, along with around 80% of the 70-79 age group. Therefore, says Darias, “we are reaching the goal of having 70% of our population vaccinated by the end of August.”