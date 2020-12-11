Spain, Morocco postpone their summit scheduled for next week to February

Publication: Thursday, December 10, 2020 10:29 PM

The Spanish and Moroccan governments have decided to postpone the bilateral summit they were planning to hold in Rabat on Thursday, December 17, to February next year, due to the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As stated in a joint statement, “Spain and Morocco confirm that the current epidemiological situation prevents the high-level meeting from being held on the scheduled date with the health security guarantees deemed appropriate by the two delegations”.

For this reason, they explain that it was agreed to postpone the celebration in Morocco of this meeting until February 2021 so that “it can go smoothly, including the usual meetings that are typical of a meeting of this magnitude. “.

“The high-level meeting between Spain and Morocco constitutes a transcendent meeting for the development of the deep and dense relations of friendship and cooperation which exist between two strategic partners like Spain and Morocco”, they underline in this text in which they reaffirm the Will to continue strengthening their strategic relationship.

The postponement of the summit is known a few hours after the outgoing President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced the recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.

After her, Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya of Israel demanded compliance with United Nations resolutions on the Western Sahara issue and assured Trump’s announcement “did not catch the Spanish government by surprise”.