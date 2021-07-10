Spain moves between new restrictions to save summer ahead of surge in infections among young people

Posted: Saturday July 10 2021 10:06 AM

Spain is once again plunged into an epidemiological situation of great risk which puts the tourist engine in serious danger in the face of the summer. Currently, the cumulative incidence (AI) continues to skyrocket, having recorded more than 315 cases per 100,000 population as of Friday – more than 38 points difference from the previous day. A devastating fact that particularly affects the young population, a group that is currently suffering the most from the ravages of the health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

According to data published by the Ministry of Health in its daily report, AI now affects 1,050 cases – an increase of 136 points in a single day – in the age group between 20 and 29 years old and is rising in nearly 900 cases -891, specifically- in young people between 12 and 19 years old. This rate of infections is already noticeable in hospital pressure, which has increased by more than 6.5 points compared to hospitalizations, and there are already eight autonomous communities at extreme risk.

That is to say with an incidence of more than 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants: Aragon, Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Asturias, Castile and León, Catalonia, Valencian Community and Navarre. Precisely, this explosion of cases has led certain autonomies to rethink the de-escalation processes planned for the return to normality of the population. All with the aim of reducing as much as possible the rate of infections recorded especially among young people.

For this, they planned or even carried out a “braking” of said descaling. In addition, some measures and restrictions have been tightened, particularly with regard to nightlife, to reduce the impact of what has already been called the “fifth wave” of COVID-19 in our country and which is already harvesting negative consequences for tourism, an economic engine which in 2020 was destroyed by the pandemic and which still has the hope of recovering throughout this summer.

The economic recovery seems to be one of the most important elements for administrations, but at the same time it puts on the table the dilemma of how to proceed in this situation. Because the easing of measures has partly allowed the economic reactivation of different sectors – until now inactive in one way or another due to the pandemic -, but with this contagions have exploded again and all COVID-19 indices again show red numbers.

For the moment, the Government does not plan to change the de-escalation process; the Autonomous Communities apply new restrictions

The other option that presents itself in the Spanish territories is to improve the data on the coronaviruses according to the tightening of the restrictions. Something which, on the other hand, causes more difficulties for the start-up of the tourism sector and the economic recovery. For now, the central government has not considered the possibility of reversing the de-escalation or applying new measures to stop the sudden growth of cases, and it is urging communities to act.

The aforementioned figures have led the autonomous governments to ask the population for the awareness and responsibility to continue to comply without nuance with the security measures still in force to stop the coronavirus, such as maintaining the safe distance between people. and non-participation in crowds in confined spaces. , among other measures. However, some of them have gone further and see the need for judicial intervention – again – to take more severe measures.

In particular, the Canary Islands and the Valencian Community have demanded a judicial guarantee allowing them to re-enact the curfew between 12:30 a.m. or 1:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Valencia, Catalonia, Murcia have also chosen to follow in Cantabria’s footsteps and have decided to close discos and similar places, while other communities such as Castilla y León or Navarra have brought forward the closing time. Andalusia, Madrid, Euskadi, Extremadura and the Balearic Islands preferred to maintain the regulations in force so far, believing that they are sufficient.