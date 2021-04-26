Spain now receives 1.7 million doses that will increase vaccination rate

Madrid

Publication: Monday April 26, 2021 09:41

As of Monday, April 26, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer beats its record for doses sent to Spain since the start of the vaccination plan. More precisely, if a week ago the Autonomous Communities received 1.2 million bottles from the company, today this figure will increase to 1.7 million.

This dose increase is linked to an agreement with the European Union. Specifically, Pfizer has committed to ship an additional 50 million doses to member countries for this second quarter alone. Thus, in the case of Spain, since the end of April and in just over a month, a total of 8.5 million vaccines would be received, without taking into account the receipt of antidotes from other companies.

This turnaround in vaccine distribution has led Health to set a clear goal by the end of May: to reach the top of the country’s immunization capacity. In other words, the number of vaccines to be inoculated (from all pharmaceutical companies) could be around 3.5 million weekly doses, a fact that would ensure the immunity target for the summer, and could even make it progress.

Janssen is already administered

This increase in doses of Pfizer (whose agreement with the EU includes an additional 100 million vials in 2020, which the Commission has already agreed to use) coincides with the arrival of one of the most anticipated weapons against the disease: the Janssen vaccine.

The main virtue of the antidote developed by Johsnon & Johnson lies in its ability to generate immunity with a single dose. However, the Spanish regions have so far received a small supply of 140,400 vaccines. However, in the next few days there will be another reception, which will complete a total of 300,000 doses in April. In any case, acceleration with this vaccine is planned from May: in the rest of the quarter, Janssen will send a total of 5.5 million injections to Spain.

At present, most of the Autonomous Communities have started to use it in large dependents whose age exceeds 70 years, as its single-dose condition facilitates home vaccination and avoids problems for the population at home. reduced mobility.

Thus, added to the doses of AstraZeneca (used in people aged 60 to 69 years), as well as those of Pfizer and Moderna, the vaccination of the most vulnerable groups is closer and closer to its end. To get an idea, just look at the numbers of people over 80: almost 75% of them are already fully vaccinated.