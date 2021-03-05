Spain on average risk limit due to COVID-19, but intensive care units continue to be occupied

Publication: Thursday, March 4, 2021 6:32 PM

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday added 6,037 new infections to the data that reflects the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic. Of these, 2,676 were counted on the last day. In addition, 254 deaths are added to the data in the last 24 hours. Data which confirms the decrease, even if it occurs in a very unequal way in the different territories, as underlined by the director of the CCAES, Fernando Simón.

The cumulative incidence (AI) drops to 153 cases per 100,000 population in the last 14 days. There are only three autonomous communities above 200 cases, a positive figure, as the spokesperson for Health points out. Extremadura, moreover, continues on a very good track and manages to reduce the AI ​​by 50 cases, which had not happened since last September 2 when another community, Asturias, registered an AI. of 46 cases.

Although hospitalizations continue to decline, the rate of occupancy of ICU beds by patients with coronavirus remains very high and, moreover, indicators show that stays in ICUs are increasing. “It is true that it goes down little by little, but it does it very slowly,” remarked Simón. More precisely, the occupancy rate of the factory is 8.11% and that of the intensive care unit is 25.44%. In addition, there are still six communities above 30%.

The lethality of the disease is lowered and epidemics are reduced

Another positive fact that can be deduced from the data shared by Health is that we have had a marked decrease in the number of deaths for at least four weeks. Simón indicated that we still have to see what will happen in the next few days to properly assess it.

In the same way, the director of the CCAES specified that there is a very significant decrease in the number of epidemics in our country. Especially in those impacting social health centers (this week only eight outbreaks were reported) and those that correspond to the educational area (only 0.65 of the classrooms are currently in quarantine).

In Spain, 70,501 people have died from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and a total of 3,142,358 have been infected with the disease, confirmed by a PCR test.

Most Autonomous Communities tend to close on Easter

Health’s goal in the face of Easter is for the autonomous communities to take joint and coordinated measures to avoid mobility and limit social relations during the holidays.

Most of the Autonomous Communities and the Health Ministry believe this should be the case, but there are still those who argue that mobility restrictions do not stop infections. According to Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid: “The perimeter closures since November have not prevented a third wave.”

However, it will be at the Interterritorial Council meeting next Wednesday that the autonomies will seek an agreement, based on the proposal presented by the Public Health Commission with recommendations on what should and should not be allowed.