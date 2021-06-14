Spain on track to reach 15 million people with full immunization schedule this week

Posted: Monday June 14 2021 6:04 AM

The government plans to reach 15 million people immune to the coronavirus in Spain this week. In other words, it is expected that over the next few days a total of 15 million people will have already received the full immunization schedule (or one dose in the case of patients vaccinated with Janssen, or two in the case of one of the other approved formulas). . ).

The figure does not seem impossible to reach if during this weekend the rhythm of vaccination which had been established in recent weeks was maintained. And it is that the last record of vaccinations took place just a week ago, when it was possible to inject more than a million doses in the two days of the weekend.

With the data reported on Friday, June 11 in Spain, 32,282,553 doses had already been administered and a total of 12,250,002 people had received the full regimen, or 25.8%. And it is to be expected then that this Monday the figures will increase again when he realizes the doses administered at the weekend.

The eye is on the continuation of the milestones that Pedro Sánchez set by announcing, at the start of the campaign a few months ago, what the vaccination plan would look like: to have 15 million people immunized against COVID-19 in the week of June 14. So far, these marks have been respected.

For this reason, the minister spokesperson of the government, María Jesús Montero, did not hesitate to defend last Wednesday the data which, she insists, supports that the vaccination in our country has reached a “cruising speed” .

“Although many doubted the capacity of our health system, the goals set by the president of the government are being achieved,” said Montero at the time, who also valued Spain’s national health system, as it turned out “very efficient at transporting mass vaccinations.”

Also Fernando Simón, who in addition to being director of the Center for the Coordination of Alerts and Health Emergencies acts as spokesperson for Health, referred to the good vaccination rate that the country follows. “The vaccination data will get us out of there and help us get back to a life more similar to the one we had,” he celebrated, bringing back the latest record.

What other goals await us?

If all goes well and that in the next few days we achieve what is proposed, the next objectives to be achieved will be as follows: first, that in the week of July 19, there will already be around 25 million Spaniards immunized; and now fully into the summer recess, to ensure that “by the end of August” – as proposed by the president – 33 million people have the full guideline. This corresponds to 70% of the population to be vaccinated, which would give us collective immunity.

The next group: 40 to 49 years old

As the generations who have reported the highest risk for coronavirus have been immunized, vaccination progresses to groups who, although they generally receive the virus with less virulence, have a greater risk of spread and infection because there is greater mobility and socialization in them.

Thus, all the Autonomous Communities already cite the group of people between 40 and 49 years old. Although there are others, like Madrid, who have already announced their intention to vaccinate people between the ages of 30 and 39 at the end of this month.