Spain prepares for Christmas in “worrying” situation despite downward incidence

Posted: Saturday December 5, 2020 2:13 PM

The data on the incidence rate, although high, show a favorable development and fall to 231 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. These are the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health, although Salvador Illa continues to qualify the situation as “worrying”.

“Our horizon is 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days,” he said on Friday. The drop in the UCI’s occupancy rate, which is below 25% for the first time since October 26, also gives hope.

However, La Rioja, Aragon and Asturias continue to experience a worrying situation. This Saturday, Galicia reduced the number of hospitalizations, but the new positives increase with 337 infections in the last 24 hours. The death toll there (1,246) reveals that this second wave in Galicia is deadlier than the first.

The latest data from the CCAA

In the Cantabrian town of Santoña, screening at a nursing home shows 15 positives among the elderly. Five of them were hospitalized and the others are isolated. A total of 104 new cases have been diagnosed in Cantabria, where its cumulative incidence is close to 300 per 100 inhabitants.

Although the number of new infections in the Canaries is decreasing, the archipelago registers 166 positives, of which 120 are concentrated only on the island of Tenerife. Since last midnight, a curfew has been declared from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. for a week.

Navarra manages to decrease its positives by almost a third after detecting 99 new cases in the last register.