Spain prepares to welcome international tourism from June

Publication: Tuesday April 27, 2021 9:02 AM

Spain is preparing to receive international tourists from June with the European digital green certificate. This was announced by Fernando Valdés, the Secretary of State for Tourism, at the annual summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

The news comes just two days after learning that the U.S. population vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to travel to European Union countries this summer. Something that Minister Reyes Maroto described as “good news”, because they are tourists with “high added value” and their market was growing before this health crisis.

The arrival of international tourism in the coming months will mean an injection for one of the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. And it is that last year’s home confinement and the mobility restrictions that have been applied have had a very negative influence on this sector.

Fernando Valdés assured that “we are not like last summer” and that the situation is “totally different”, so it is time to offer certainty to tourists and to give them correct information and the assurance that they can travel and return home, knowing what to expect.

In his view, reciprocity will happen in a natural way and it is important that measures such as the digital certificate be standardized because “if only we use it, but on returning to his country the traveler finds uncertain restrictions and that they change overnight, it will not help tourism at all. ”

The European green certificate

This document includes whether or not the person received the vaccine, the number of doses that were inoculated and even the batch of medication that was used in their vaccination, among other data. But also information that goes beyond vaccines, in particular on the tests that may have been carried out on the passenger: from the PCR to the notification of having defeated the coronavirus.

The certificate cannot be used to discriminate against tourists, but “rather aims to facilitate free movement within the EU and ease current restrictions”. This was stated in a statement from the European Commission, which from the start was very blunt.

Member countries, according to the text, can in no way exclude unvaccinated travelers. And in the event that one of them refuses to receive the corresponding injection, it would suffice for him to present the tests that have been necessary until now to travel (a PCR or an antigen test, depending on the country).

Another feature is that it will be completely free, it will have a QR code that makes it easy to read, and it will be presented in English and in the language of the country of origin. In addition, it can be presented in paper or digital format with the mobile phone.