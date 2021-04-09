Spain receives 1.5 million vaccines administered since Monday

Posted: Friday April 9, 2021 7:11 PM

Spain is accelerating its vaccination rate. Coinciding with the arrival of more doses at the beginning of the week, our country has recorded nearly a million and a half new “punctures” of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the report published by the Ministry of Health, 10,231,825 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines were administered, which represents 85.3% of those distributed among the autonomous communities. In other words, more doses, same vaccination rate.

With doses received exceeding 12 million (12,001,515), Spain has already completed the vaccination of 3,072,109 people, 7,159,716 people having received at least one dose of the vaccine.

By comparing these data with those of this Thursday, we see how 420,296 doses were administered, or 1,488,131 vaccines difference if we compare with the data of this Monday. The daily growth data is very close to the record set this Thursday, when 453,682 vaccines were administered.

Andalusia remains the most vaccinated autonomous community with at least one dose (1,240,802), followed by Catalonia (1,212,526) and the Community of Madrid (901,498).