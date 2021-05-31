Spain receives 4.6 million doses against coronavirus

Updated: Monday, May 31, 2021 09:34

Vaccination against the coronavirus is progressing in Spain at a cruising pace and, according to the latest health report, more than 17.5 million people already have a dose administered -37.3% of the population- and 8.8 million have already been fully immune with both injections. – 18.6% -.

With these data, Spain begins today a key week and it is that during these days 4.6 million doses will arrive in our country, as announced by Minister Carolina Darias, who stressed that “they are truly spectacular and exceptional figures “.

Indeed, the head of Health went so far as to assert that vaccination “goes like a shot” and underlined the effort made by the Government to go to all contracts for all vaccines “which make up the dose. that we have more than 100 million acquired for this year “.

“These are incredible numbers, just like the immunization data because there are already over 25.7 million doses administered; 17.5 million people with at least one dose, which is about 40% of the population; and also 8.6 million people vaccinated, about 20% of Spaniards “.

Of the total doses that will arrive, 1.3 million will come from AstraZeneca, which will be used to vaccinate people between 60 and 69 years old, as well as those under 60 years vaccinated with this serum and who will be able to receive the second dose by signing a informed consent.

Darias assures that the government is aiming for the next step: to reach 10 million people vaccinated with the full schedule during the first week of June and continue until reaching 70% of the vaccinated population by the end of August.