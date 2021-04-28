Spain receives four million doses this week, a record to date

Health Minister Carolina Darias has announced that this week four million vaccines will arrive in Spain. A “record” figure, and this “will mark a turning point in the arrival of doses”, according to what has advanced.

Specifically, he detailed that 1.7 million arrived from Pfizer, 103,000 from AstraZeneca and 188,000 from Moderna on Monday. Another 214,000 from Moderna and 1.56 million from AstraZeneca will arrive by the end of the week. To these must be added Janssen’s 126,000 today.

The Minister of Health also celebrated after the meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System that 1.8 million doses were administered last week.

“68% of those over 80 have received a directive. This is data that indicates the right pace of the vaccination process focused on reaching our goal: to reach the end of August with 70% of the population already vaccinated and the week that five million Spaniards have been vaccinated with the full guideline, ”he stressed.

The Autonomous Communities have administered a total of 15,377,862 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen until Tuesday, including 383,195 in the past 24 hours.

This represents 88% of those distributed, or 17,465,205 units. In addition, 4,166,758 people in total have already received the second dose from which immunity begins to be generated, 145,813 more than yesterday. This represents 8.8 percent of the Spanish population. A total of 11,261,171 people received at least one dose, 23.7 percent of Spaniards.

The data indicate that during this period 11,949,405 doses of Pfizer were delivered to the Autonomous Communities, of which 10,629,063 were administered; 1,553,900 corresponding to Moderna, with 999,119 already inoculated; 3,815,500 AstraZeneca, with whom 3,699,613 people were vaccinated; and 146,400 from Janssen, of which 50,067 were already injected.