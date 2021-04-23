Spain records 11,731 new coronavirus cases and 95 more deaths from pandemic

Publication: Friday April 23, 2021 6:24 PM

The Ministry of Health is reporting 11,731 new coronavirus infections and 95 additional deaths this Friday, bringing the cumulative total of cases in Spain to 3,468,617 and the number of deaths from the pandemic to 77,591.

In addition, this Friday’s epidemiological report places the cumulative incidence at 235.51 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days.

This parameter thus continues its rise, even if this Monday Fernando Simón underlined that, judging by the data, “the effect which could have been expected due to the increase in mobility at Easter does not occur”.

The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) also pointed out “a situation in which this increase in cases has already stabilized” and sent a reassuring message: “This fourth wave does not seem to come close to what that we observe in the rest “.

These data arrive just over two weeks before, on May 9, the state of alarm in our country ends, and with more than 21% of the population already vaccinated with at least one dose and almost 8% with full guideline, according to health data.

A vaccination process whose acceleration is expected after the autonomous communities start administering the Janssen vaccine, the only one approved so far in the European Union that requires only one dose.