Spain records 166 deaths from COVID-19, lowest daily figure for all of 2021

Publication: Thursday, March 11, 2021 6:47 PM

Spain adds 6,255 new COVID cases and 166 deaths in the past 24 hours. The Ministry of Health has released daily data, which already total 3,178,356 infections and 72,085 deaths during the pandemic.

The cumulative incidence fell to 132 points after yesterday an error in the Health document warned of stagnation for the first time since January 27. So, while Health yesterday said the incidence was 139 cases (the same figure as Tuesday), it now reported that yesterday it fell to 133 points. Despite this, it edged up in five territories, including Ceuta and Melilla, which are still at extreme risk.

The pressure on care also continues to drop with an occupancy rate of 22.40% in intensive care units. Although there are still six autonomous communities above 25%.

Spain is again seeing a decrease in infections and deaths, but Health insists on the need to be careful. In this sense, the Interterritorial Council agreed yesterday on the closure of the perimeter of all the autonomous communities between March 26 and April 9, including Easter (with the exception of the Balearic and Canary Islands); as well as the provinces with a public holiday for Saint Joseph (March 19) from March 17 to 21.

A measure for which all regions voted in favor with the exception of Madrid, whose health chief said yesterday that he would not respect this point.

In view of this position, Carolina Darias recalled that this order will be “compulsory” and that it was taken “in accordance with health legislation”. In this sense, he assured that the government will act when “the legal services say so” if the “popular” leader goes against what is established.