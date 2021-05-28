Spain records 17 deaths, lowest figure since August 2020, and incidence drops to 124.34 points

Posted: Friday May 28 2021 7:09 PM

Indicators that warn of the impact of the coronavirus in Spain continue to decline. As of Friday, our country recorded 5,482 infections, of which 2,517 were reported in the past 24 hours, and only 17 deaths from the disease, the lowest number since the end of August 2020. These are the encouraging figures that the Health has launched. in his daily report, with which he is once again credited with improving our epidemiological evolution in the face of the devastation that, unfortunately, the virus continues to cause.

Given the figures presented by the ministry, Spain has already added 3,668,658 positives to date and 79,905 deaths from COVID-19; numbers which are increasing more and more slowly because of the restrictions put in place by the Government and the Autonomous Communities to counter the effects of the pandemic but, above all, because of the success of the vaccination campaign which continues to be carried out to end this health crisis.

These factors are the reason why the cumulative incidence at 14 days continues to decline steadily, although in recent days it has been observed that this decline is slowing down. Health reported an incidence rate of 124.34 per 100,000 inhabitants, one point less than the day before. The Basque Country (with an AI of 199.41 and 197,812 infections), Madrid (with a rate of 188.37 and 714,616 positive) and Melilla (186.04 and 9,098) are the regions currently most affected by the coronavirus.

However, there is no longer a community that has an incidence greater than 200 cases. The hospital pressure situation is also improving, with 3.86% of hospital beds occupied (ten tenths less than in the last 24 hours, 3.96%) and with 14.71% of intensive care beds used. by COVID-19 (compared to 15.12% the day before). In fact, by lowering the occupancy rate by 15% in intensive care units, the risk is medium.