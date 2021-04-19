Spain records 21,071 infections and 121 deaths from COVID over the weekend

Publication: Monday April 19, 2021 18:44

Health reported 21,071 new infections and 121 deaths over the weekend, slightly lower than last weekend and thus giving the growth of this fourth wave a breathing space. In addition, the cumulative incidence has increased by 17 points since Friday, standing at 230 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In total, since the start of the pandemic, in Spain, 77,102 people have died from the coronavirus and 3,428,354 have been infected with the disease, according to confirmations from PCR tests.

Health’s hope of fighting this fourth wave continues with vaccination. Currently, 7% of the Spanish population is vaccinated with a full schedule, while those vaccinated with a single dose represent almost 20% of the population of our country.

One of the setbacks in this regard is the suspension of vaccination with AstraZeneca for those under the age of 60. Health considers that people in this age group who have not yet received the second dose can inoculate another vaccine to complete their vaccination.

In fact, the Carlos III Health Institute has already launched the “CombiVacs” study, which will assess the possibility of administering a dose of Pfizer vaccine to people who have only received a single dose of AstraZeneca.