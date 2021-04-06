Spain records 6,623 new coronavirus cases and 128 more deaths

Published: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 5:57 PM

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday notified 6,623 new cases of coronavirus and 128 additional deaths due to the pandemic, while the cumulative incidence continues to increase and stands at 164.71 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the 14 last days, more than a point more than Monday.

Thus, according to the latest report, the cumulative total of infections amounts to 3,317,948 cases in Spain, where COVID-19 already kills 75,911 since the outbreak of the health crisis.

Precisely this Monday, Fernando Simón confirmed during his bi-weekly press conference “an upward trend at the national level”, while specifying that the increase, although “appreciable”, is “much softer” than that observed during the previous epidemic waves.

However, he warned that this increase in incidence is already noticeable in the occupancy rate of hospitals, as the number of deaths “maintains a sharp decline”, which the director of CCAES has linked to the vaccination process. .

In this sense, this Tuesday there are 9,463 patients admitted for COVID-19 in Spanish hospitals – against 8,944 who were the day before – 1990 in ICUs, while yesterday there were 1,925.

The percentage of occupancy in hospitals is 7.61%, while in critical beds it is already close to 20% (19.92%), both figures also increasing compared to the previous day.