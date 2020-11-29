Spain records further decline in coronavirus cases, but hospital pressure remains high

Updated: Sunday, November 29, 2020 2:10 PM

Published on: 11/29/2020 2:07 PM

The number of deaths from the coronavirus continues to be of concern in Spain, which recorded 262 new deaths in the last day. A figure that could be higher, since some autonomous communities do not publish it on Saturdays or Sundays. Last week, more than 2,300 people died in our country. The worst data was on Tuesday, with 537 deaths, the highest figure only surpassed by the peak of the pandemic in April.

However, and since then, the trend is decreasing day by day. The number of new cases continues to decline. In the Basque Country, 512 were reported in the last 24 hours, 106 less than the day before. In La Rioja, active cases have also fallen by 89. And in Murcia, daily infections have fallen from 200 cases: in total, 161, 55 less than the day before. One of the most favorable figures in recent hours has been that of Navarre, where the lowest figure has been reached since August 17 with 68 new cases.

As for the number of hospitalized, it also decreased last week. According to the Department of Health, 17,695 people were admitted on Monday for COVID-19. While on Friday, five days later, that figure was 14,819, which means 2,876 fewer people hospitalized; a pronounced decrease if we take into account that, from October 30 to November 27, the decrease in the number of COVID-19 patients in the department was 3,343 people.

Even so, hospitals like Civil de Málaga have increased the number of beds due to the possibility of this dreaded third wave. In Granada, for its part, the Junta de Andalucía has already announced that the restrictions are relaxed. The province is recovering non-essential activity closed since Nov. 10 to stop the spread of COVID, which allows hotels and small businesses to open until 6 p.m.

However, experts continue to warn: Despite the favorable data, we cannot relax. We must continue to maintain security measures and not get carried away by the frenzy of Christmas shopping, as has happened in recent hours in cities like Malaga and Madrid.

“Be careful, we could soon see a third wave”

When the Christmas lights first came on, both capitals suffered crowds of people which could lead to a further rise in the number of positive coronaviruses. “Be careful with this because we could experience a third wave soon”, have already warned many health professionals, who recall the importance of preventing Spain from suffering from a situation like the one experienced in April and recent weeks .

For the moment, we are still far from this threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants that we must reach in terms of cumulative incidence. Currently, this figure in Spain is six times higher, with 300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Therefore, it is necessary to insist on the need to maintain the restrictions during the weeks leading up to Christmas if we do not want to end up with an even more serious situation.