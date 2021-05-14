Spain records further drop in incidence, adds 6,347 cases and 58 deaths from coronavirus in past 24 hours

Publication: Friday May 14, 2021 7:00 PM

Spain recorded 6,347 new cases of coronavirus this Friday, of which 3,084 were notified in the last 24 hours. This is what the Ministry of Health says in a report in which it also indicates that 58 died of the disease, bringing the total number of victims of the pandemic to 79,339 and to 3,604,799 the number of people infected in our country.

The cumulative incidence (AI) stood on Friday at 162.03 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, continuing the decline that has been recorded in recent weeks (last Friday, the incidence exceeded 198 cases). In any case, there is still a long way to go, given that the Government’s objective remains to reduce this rate to 50 cases in order to stabilize the situation throughout the country.