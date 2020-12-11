Spain registers 10,575 new coronavirus cases, suffers first cumulative increase in incidence in a month

Posted: Friday December 11 2020 19:28

Spain added 10,575 coronavirus cases on Friday in the past 24 hours. This is reflected in data released by the Ministry of Health in its daily report, where 280 deaths are also collected as a result of the pandemic compared to the previous day. In total, the country has recorded 1,730,575 positives and 47,624 deaths since the start of the health crisis.

Coronavirus in the world

Internationally, the pandemic continues to wreak havoc in many countries around the world. The United States continues to lead the rankings with more than 15.6 million people infected and 292,382 deaths from the disease, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University.

It is followed by India, with 9.7 million cases and 142,186 deaths; Brazil, with 6.7 million positives and 179,765 deaths; Russia, with 2.5 million and 45,370 victims; France, with 2.3 million and 57,044 deaths; United Kingdom, with 1.7 million and 63,179 dead; and Italy, also with 1.7 million infections and 62,626 deaths. Spain would be in eighth place in the table.