Spain registers 11,061 new coronavirus cases and 93 additional deaths over the weekend

Posted: Monday May 17 2021 19:12

The Ministry of Health has notified 11,061 new cases of coronavirus and 93 more deaths compared to last Friday. Thus, the cumulative total of infections amounts to 3,615,860 in Spain, where the pandemic is already killing 79,432.

Regarding the cumulative incidence, this parameter is 151.82 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 population in the last 14 days. Thus, the downward trend of this indicator continues, which in Friday’s report stood at 162.03 cases. At present, in addition, only two territories remain at extreme risk due to their incidence: Euskadi (295.34) and Melilla (253.80)

This is data that arrives after the first full weekend without a state of alarm and as the vaccination campaign continues to advance. In this sense, the government maintains its objective of reaching 70% of the vaccinated population by the end of the summer and Pedro Sánchez set this Monday a date for the start of the mass vaccination of under 50s, indicating that it will start in June.