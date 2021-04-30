Spain registers 9,135 new cases of coronavirus and 136 more deaths

Publication: Friday, April 30, 2021 6:19 PM

The Ministry of Health is reporting 9,135 new cases of coronavirus and 136 more deaths from the pandemic. In this way, the cumulative total of infections in Spain amounts to 3,524,077, while the deaths amount to 78,216.

This is clear from the epidemiological report of this Friday, which assesses the cumulative incidence at 229.20 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days.

Thus, the stabilization of infections in this fourth wave is confirmed, after the day before 10,143 infections and 137 deaths recorded, while the incidence remained at 230 cases.

However, health official Carolina Darias insisted on the need to get this indicator to fall below 50 cases: “Although we are closer than ever to the end of the tunnel, the virus has not been defeated and the pandemic is not over, ”he warns.

Precisely this Thursday, Spain recorded a new vaccination record, with nearly half a million doses administered in a single day. The executive reaffirms its goal of achieving that 70% of the population is vaccinated by the end of the summer, although this Friday Public Health decided to delay the second dose of AstraZeneca in those under 60 years already vaccinated with the first.

Currently, more than 24% of the total population receives at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 9% already have the full immunization schedule. A proportion of vaccinated which represents respectively 28.7 and 11% of the total population to be vaccinated.