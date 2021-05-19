Spain returns 4,800 people from Ceuta to Morocco, maintains deployment in El Tarajal

Madrid

Updated: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 10:15 a.m.

Published on: 05/19/2021 10:14 AM

The arrival of migrants who jump into the water to reach Tarjal beach has not stopped today, even if the influx is much smaller. Some travel with small boats, although they are brought back on foot by the army and the Civil Guard when they reach Spanish soil.

The agglomeration of people on the Moroccan side of the border is less this Wednesday even if the Spanish troops try to disperse them with smoke cartridges in response to the throwing of stones by the migrants.

As the Prime Minister reported to Congress, Spain has already returned to Morocco “around 4,800 people” and continues to deploy the army at the borders as well as strengthening the forces and security organs of the State. .

Pedro Sánchez explained that Spain has “the unequivocal support of all European authorities” since “the border of Ceuta is not only a border between Spain and Morocco, but also a European border”.

After almost two days of massive arrival of migrants who crossed the border between Spain and Morocco – 8,000 people in less than 48 hours – Moroccan agents began this Tuesday afternoon to cut the passage of migrants who were trying to ” access Ceuta by the Tarajal beach breakwater.

A crisis provoked by Morocco in response to the medical care of the General of the Polisario Front by Spain. In fact, the Minister of Human Rights of this country, Mustafa Ramid, assured that Spain “knew that the price to pay to underestimate Morocco is very high” and accused of not respecting the ” good neighborhood”.