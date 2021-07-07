Spain returns to extreme risk due to COVID-19 with incidence of 252

Update: Wednesday 07 July 2021 6:30 p.m.

Posted: 07.07.2021 18:29

The accumulated incidence once again places Spain at extreme risk due to the coronavirus pandemic. The data is soaring and stands on Wednesday at 252.16 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days. Thus, it has increased by more than 26 points compared to the AI ​​of the 225 cases notified the day before. The data is bad, because one like this has not been recorded since February 22.

In addition, the Ministry of Health added 17,384 new coronavirus infections to the official figures on the evolution of the pandemic. Of these cases, a total of 9,834 were reported in the past 24 hours. Deaths from COVID-19 stand at 17 on the last day.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain 80,969 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,897,996 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by PCR testing.

