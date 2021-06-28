Spain returns to incidence of over 100 cases after weekend with fewer deaths since summer

Posted: Monday June 28 2021 6:27 PM

Spain added this Monday 10,179 new coronavirus infections and 10 deaths to the official figures communicated by the Ministry of Health on the evolution of the pandemic. Of these cases, a total of 1,632 infections have been reported in the past 24 hours. In terms of deaths, they represent the lowest number recorded over a weekend since the summer of 2020.

The cumulative incidence (AI) stands at 100 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, and thus progresses by five points compared to the figure recorded last Friday. The director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, stressed that this is a “slight increase” and that it is mainly due to the incidence recorded among unvaccinated citizens.

Thus, the spokesperson also for Health, explained that there is a “homogenization at the territorial level, thanks to vaccination”, while by groups (vaccinated and unvaccinated) we can observe that among those who do not have received no dose there is “a real increase in transmission, which has an effect on the overall indicator of the pandemic in Spain.” On the contrary, among groups already immune, there are downward trends.

In this sense, Simón stressed that the solution to this increased incidence in unvaccinated people is to “vaccinate them all” while maintaining the measures. Thus, he asks to be “very careful” especially inside and when it comes to people who have not received the vaccine.

And despite this, he insists: “Although the incidences are higher in the unvaccinated groups, there are 10% of the vaccinated who are not immunized, so it is important to obtain group immunity and to vaccinate in such a way. homogeneous.”

On the other hand, the data reflect a clear decrease in mortality, which is around 0.2%. In this way, in Spain, two out of every 1000 people who contract the disease now die. It also “substantially” improves, in the words of the expert, the situation of hospitals, which maintain the occupancy rate of beds at 25%, and UCIS, which have an occupancy rate of less than 7%.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain, 80,789 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,792,642 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by PCR testing.

Currently, the macro-epidemic recorded in Mallorca is of particular concern, which already leaves 1,167 infections spread across different regions. A total of 120 young people remain isolated there and 12 had to be hospitalized. The massive outbreak was triggered after a trip by several groups from different parts of Spain to celebrate the end of the course.

As a preventive measure and to prevent this from happening again, the Balearics will now require a negative PCR carried out 48 hours before or the vaccination certificate for groups of more than 20 people.