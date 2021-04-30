Spain sets vaccination record again with over half a million doses in a single day

Updated: Friday, April 30, 2021 6:50 PM

The vaccination rate continues to rise in Spain, where a new milestone was reached today, with the administration of more than half a million vaccines in the last 24 hours.

In the last day, 504,823 doses of the COVID vaccine were delivered, a figure that exceeds the record to date of 481,000 doses in one day.

Health Minister Carolina Darias has already announced that this week four million vaccines will arrive in Spain. A “record” figure which “would mark a turning point in the arrival of doses” and accelerate the pace of vaccination as much as possible. After the meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, Darias also celebrated the pace of the last week, with 1.8 million doses administered.

The new immunization figures bring the possibility of meeting government targets of having 70% of the population immunized by the end of August. This “goal” of vaccination does not seem unattainable if the current pace continues.

Currently, 29.3% of the population over 16 (population to be vaccinated) has already received at least one dose of the vaccine; which means that one in four Spaniards has already started the COVID vaccination process.

In terms of age groups, the most advanced in terms of vaccination are those over 80: all have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 88.8% are already fully immunized. The next lower age group, those between 70 and 79, also progress to immunity: 78.9% of this group have at least one dose of the vaccine, although only 13.9% have the full regimen.

Vaccination is also starting to be noticed in the other age group that has started to be vaccinated, people between 60 and 69 years old, half of whom already have at least one dose. Meanwhile, Health has postponed the decision on the second dose of those under 60 vaccinated with AstraZeneca and the Autonomous Communities are starting to think about vaccinating the 50 to 59 age group by mid-May.