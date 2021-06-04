Spain surpasses 10 million people with full coronavirus vaccine schedule

Posted: Friday Jun 04 2021 6:05 PM

More than 10 million people have completed the coronavirus vaccination schedule in Spain. A total of 10,257,209 people immune to COVID-19. This is the milestone taken this Friday with the publication of the latest report from the Ministry of Health on the vaccination campaign.

This document also highlights the more than 19 million people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which represents more than 40% of the population to be vaccinated. In the case of the full schedule, more than one in four people have already completed their coronavirus vaccination, or 25.6%.

The vaccine that has received the most doses is undoubtedly that of Pfizer, which successfully vaccinated 8,626,110 people. It is followed by Moderna (766,056), Janssen (542,774) and AstraZeneca (322,269), second in number of people having received at least one dose (4,974,158).

The autonomous community which administered the most doses is Andalusia, with more than five million vials injected. They are followed by Catalonia, Madrid and the Valencian Community, Asturias being the autonomous community that provided the most doses compared to those that were delivered (93.5%).