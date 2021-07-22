Spain surpasses 25 million vaccinated with full schedule against COVID-19

Posted: Thursday July 22 2021 6:18 PM

More than 25 million people already have the full coronavirus vaccination schedule in Spain. This is reflected in this Thursday’s health report on the vaccination campaign, that 25,060,958 Spaniards, 52.8% of the population, already have the full guideline.

Thus, the vaccination target that the Government had set for this week has been reached, in which the milestone of vaccination of more than half of the population with the full schedule has also been reached.

That same Tuesday, the head of Health, Carolina Darias, assured that the country was “in the conditions” to reach 25 million vaccinated with the full schedule this week, while the Executive maintains the target of 70% before end of August.

In addition, in the midst of the fifth wave of infections, the minister shared that 83.1% of infections reported in the past five weeks were in unvaccinated people, compared to 5.5% of newly infected with the full schedule and 11.4%. which had an incomplete directive. Data which, according to Darias, “speaks of the importance of vaccination to protect against the virus”.