Spain surpasses 30% of population with full COVID-19 vaccine schedule

Posted: Monday June 21 2021 20:57

The inoculation of almost 950,000 doses over the weekend made it possible to reach 30.4% of the Spanish population with the full schedule of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the figures of citizens with at least one dose are close to half of the population.

The vaccination campaign is progressing rapidly in Spain. Specifically, 23,200,566 citizens have undergone at least one puncture (48.9% of Spaniards) and 14,431,683 those who benefit from the comprehensive directive that facilitates vaccination against COVID-19, as explained in the wheel Secretary of State to Health, Silvia Calzón.

Doses administered over the past two days amount to 945,695, and last week was the third week in a row that the Autonomous Communities have inoculated more than three million doses, said Calzón, who announced that the next deliveries of four million doses during this week they will allow to reach the objectives.

The milestone of reaching 50% of the population with at least one dose is getting closer and closer, coinciding with when the campaign will begin half a year. However, this time, the predictions of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez did not come true, who determined that by the week of June 14 there would be 15 million vaccinated, a figure that should be reached in the coming days.

The next challenges, which the Secretary of State hopes to achieve over time, are to have 50% of the population with the full regimen by July 19 and 70% of the population to be vaccinated immune by the end of the summer.

Currently, all people over the age of 80 are fully vaccinated, as well as 96.2% of those aged 70 to 79. Likewise, from 50 to 59 years old, 54.5% received the complete pattern, and between 60 and 69 years old, 30.7%.

So far this year, Spain has received a total of 39,291,825 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, or 42% of those acquired, or 93,509,245.