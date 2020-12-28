Spain surpasses 50,000 coronavirus deaths coinciding with a drag on rising incidence

Publication: Monday December 28 2020 18:32

The Ministry of Health, which had not communicated pandemic data since December 24, confirmed 24,462 new coronavirus infections and 298 new deaths, bringing the total number of victims of this cause in our country to more than 50,000.

These data confirm the bad trend of the pandemic in our country, which could enter a third wave. The proof is that the cumulative incidence has increased since December 10. And it is that of the 188 cases per 100,000 inhabitants that we went to 246 in the middle of Christmas. However, that figure has declined from the last figure provided by Health.

And the bad news seems to continue to occur in the weeks to come precisely because of these Christmas celebrations. Fernando Simón had already warned in mid-December that the data is likely to worsen, at least until mid-December.

The good news in the midst of this pandemic data is the arrival of the vaccine in our country. Health has assured that this Sunday it distributed about 10,000 doses and that they will arrive at a rate of 350,000 per week. In addition, Salvador Illa said he was waiting for the European Medicines Agency to allow vaccines from other manufacturers to receive more.