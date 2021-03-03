Spain surpasses 70,000 deaths during pandemic although incidence decreases

Publication: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 6:05 PM

The coronavirus pandemic is already killing more than 70,000 in Spain, although the third wave continues to decline in the country. The Ministry of Health added 6,137 new infections and 446 deaths on Wednesday to official data that reflects the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain. Of these new cases, a total of 3,021 were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative incidence continues to decline to 159 cases per 100,000 population over the past 14 days. This is a figure that is decreasing in all the autonomous communities except the Canary Islands. In addition, there are already six communities that have less than 100 cases, and Extremadura manages to drop to 50 cases.

Hospitalizations also continue to decline, with upstairs occupancy by COVID-19 patients of 8.57% and in ICUs of 26.26%. However, six regions are still above 30%, with Madrid in the lead (40.23%).

Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, 70,247 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,136,321 have been infected with the disease, confirmed by a PCR test.

What will happen at Easter?

The government’s objective is to reach a consensus with the different Autonomous Communities to establish the same measures for Easter. The key will be mobility, whether travel from one region to another is authorized or not or under what conditions.

So far, this agreement has not been concluded, and while some communities have offered to remain open to the arrival of people from other territories, other regions have confirmed their intention to maintain the boundaries of the perimeter. This is the case of Castilla-La Mancha, which asked Madrid not to open during these holidays: “We cannot let Easter be a second Christmas”, decided the spokesperson of the Castilian-La Mancha government, Blanca Fernández.

And the fact is that the Community of Madrid is one of the few regions to have already expressed its desire not to put limits on mobility. “I understand that in the first wave, when we didn’t know about this epidemic, the decisions that were made were of these characteristics. But I don’t think this has to be usual and constant practice. I’m not in favor. of closure if the situation is good, ”said the president of the community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Although nothing has been decided yet, most regions seem to prefer common measures for the whole of Spain, measures which will arrive after the preparation of the proposal by the Public Health Commission which will be transferred to the Interterritorial Council. next Wednesday for him to make a decision.