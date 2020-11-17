Spain surpasses one and a half million COVID infections in a day when it records the maximum number of deaths in the second wave

Health reported 435 deaths from COVID in 24 hours, the highest daily toll since the start of the second wave. Thus, the total death toll stands at 41,688. In addition, the ministry added 13,159 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a figure which adds to the total count stands at 1,510,023 since the beginning. of the pandemic.

The accumulated indecency continues to decline from 470 to 465 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a figure which shows the stabilization of infections. However, there are certain territories whose epidemiological curve continues to rise.

The situation in Burgos is particularly worrying, where new measures and restrictions have been imposed from midnight onwards due to “horrible data” accumulated by the municipality. Its cumulative incidence exceeds 1,500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In the opposite situation, Catalonia is already studying the opening of bars and restaurants at 30% capacity after hard weeks of restrictions due to the pandemic situation in the region.

Precisely today, the government announced that the price of masks will be reduced by around 35% when the reduction from 21% to 4% takes effect. They currently have the maximum price set at 0.72 euros.

The vaccine race is also starting to bear fruit. Spain could have various vaccines available in January, such as Pfizer, Oxford or Moderna. The latter, in fact, will be entirely manufactured in the Rovi laboratory, located in Madrid, for all of Europe.