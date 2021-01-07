Spain surpasses two million coronavirus infections, incidence continues to rise to 321 cases

Updated: Thursday, January 7, 2021 7:07 PM

Published on: 01/07/2021 18:57

The Ministry of Health added this Tuesday in the daily update of data on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain 42,360 new COVID-19 infections. Of these cumulative cases, 6,498 were recorded on the last day. In addition, Health added 245 new deaths from the disease.

Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, more than two million people have already been confirmed with coronavirus (2,024,904 in total), while the number of people who have died from the disease during these months stands at 51,675 .

These new data represent an increase in the accumulated incidence of the last 14 days, which stands at 321 cases per 100,000 population. In addition, there are eight communities with an AI of over 300 cases and Extremadura, the Balearic Islands, Madrid, and Catalonia have an incidence of over 400 cases.

Despite the increase in infections, health has ruled out the application of house arrest like the one that took place in March, a measure that the Community of Castilla y León had requested. Silvia Calzón, Secretary of State for Health, ensures that autonomous governments have the tools to take the measures they are considering to try to stop the advance of the pandemic.

Also from Catalonia, they asked the government to impose the mandatory nature of teleworking before the third wave of the pandemic. The interim president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, affirms that in the event that he does not dare to take the plunge, the powers to be able to do so are transferred.