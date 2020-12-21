Spain suspends flights with UK due to new strain of coronavirus crisis

Posted: Monday, December 21, 2020 3:05 PM

The Spanish government has decided, together with Portugal, to suspend incoming flights from the UK from Tuesday, December 22, except for Spanish citizens or residents. It does so after the crisis triggered by the massive increase in infections and the detection of a new strain of the coronavirus, which can be up to 70% more contagious.

The executive adopted the decision after the European Union’s crisis mechanism meeting this morning, during which several countries, including Spain, demanded coordinated measures on flights from Britain.

Several European countries such as Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Germany, Austria, Poland or the Netherlands had already adopted this measure unilaterally after the announcement of the closure in London made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Until now, travelers from the UK have been able to access Spain by air provided they have a negative PCR test carried out up to 72 hours before arrival.